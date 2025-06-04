Wisconsin's Beloved Waterfall Haven On The Edge Of Lake Superior Has Natural Slides, Pools, And Vibrant Hikes

The Midwest is full of hidden gems, and Wisconsin is no exception. There's so many incredible things to experience here, especially around the state's Lake Superior shoreline. Go kayaking at the underrated Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, or take a drive along the Lake Superior Scenic Byway. But nestled near the small town of Cornucopia you'll find a super cool spot that's been loved by locals for generations: Siskiwit Falls.

Siskiwit Falls is located just half a mile from Cornucopia. The nearest town is Bayfield, which is a 25-minute drive away — although if you want a bigger city, Superior is just over an hour's drive. While Cornucopia has its own small airstrip, the nearest major airport is Duluth International Airport, which is across the state border in Minnesota about a 1.5-hour drive away. The best way to get here is with your own vehicle; to get to the waterfall, you can park along the north side of Siskiwit Falls Road. Park considerately so other road users aren't impeded, and don't park on or adjacent to the bridge. South of the bridge, the land is privately owned, so be respectful of the landowners.