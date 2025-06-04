Wisconsin's Beloved Waterfall Haven On The Edge Of Lake Superior Has Natural Slides, Pools, And Vibrant Hikes
The Midwest is full of hidden gems, and Wisconsin is no exception. There's so many incredible things to experience here, especially around the state's Lake Superior shoreline. Go kayaking at the underrated Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, or take a drive along the Lake Superior Scenic Byway. But nestled near the small town of Cornucopia you'll find a super cool spot that's been loved by locals for generations: Siskiwit Falls.
Siskiwit Falls is located just half a mile from Cornucopia. The nearest town is Bayfield, which is a 25-minute drive away — although if you want a bigger city, Superior is just over an hour's drive. While Cornucopia has its own small airstrip, the nearest major airport is Duluth International Airport, which is across the state border in Minnesota about a 1.5-hour drive away. The best way to get here is with your own vehicle; to get to the waterfall, you can park along the north side of Siskiwit Falls Road. Park considerately so other road users aren't impeded, and don't park on or adjacent to the bridge. South of the bridge, the land is privately owned, so be respectful of the landowners.
Explore the delightful features of Siskiwit Falls
It's a short 0.3-mile return walk to reach Siskiwit Falls. This is where the fun begins: Siskiwit Falls is a series of drops and slides, which are family-friendly and perfect for playing in the water. There are drops of 2, 5, and 10 feet along the river. While you can see some waterfalls from the bridge, the most exciting parts are tucked away upstream and downstream. Upstream, there's a 5-foot-high slide, but the best drops are downstream from the bridge.
One TripAdvisor reviewer reported that their kids loved sliding down the water slides, while AllTrails users rated it as an easy trail as the hike is very short. Bugspray will be useful if visiting in the summer, as you might be sharing the area with mosquitos. There has been a reported sighting of a black bear close to Siskiwit Falls, so be bear aware.
What to do in Cornucopia and where to stay
Cornucopia is a charming little village on the shores of Lake Superior. Cornucopia Beach is a pretty, sandy beach that's great for swimming, or Meyers Beach is just a 7-minute drive away — this is a top spot for beachcombing or swimming in the bay. If you're after more waterfalls, head to Lost Creek Falls. It's under a 5-minute drive from Cornucopia, and features a dramatic 8-foot plunge. Cornucopia is also the western gateway to Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, with stunning sea caves. Lost Creek Adventures offer kayaking trips to explore the caves. If you need supplies in town, pop into Ehler's General Store. The market, which has been in business since 1915, has everything from food to household items to clothing.
For coffee and baked goods, start your day at Cornucopia Coffee and Sweet Shoppe. If you're after super-fresh fish right from the harbor, stop by the Fish Shed. Poncho's Tavern serves American comfort food, cold beer, and cocktails. For a luxury B&B stay, check into the Siskiwit Bay Lodge. All of their rooms have a lakeside balcony, perfect for catching the sunset or even spotting the northern lights. If you're planning a scenic Lake Superior road trip, be sure to stop at Siskiwit Falls and Cornucopia.