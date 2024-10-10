The Underrated Wisconsin Byway Boasting Sandy Beaches, Lush Forests, And Great Lake Beauty
The Midwestern U.S. is something of a dark horse when it comes to travel destinations. Often overlooked (and overflown), the region contains some of the most breathtaking natural beauty in the country and some of its most underrated vacation spots. Perhaps nowhere is this phenomenon more obvious than along the northern shoreline of Wisconsin, which stretches for over 130 miles into the icy blue waters of Lake Superior.
Cast along the southern edge of the largest freshwater lakes in the world, the Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway is a 70-mile stretch of road along State Highway 13 that passes through dense conifer forests, charming small towns, and golden sandy beaches. Despite being located in the heartland and far away from the more well-known picturesque and storied roads of the American Southwest, the Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway offers all the romantic views you could ask for with hardly any crowds to speak of. Jaw-dropping views of the greatest of the Great Lakes, tranquil beaches, and dramatic cliffs are all easily accessible here.
Road-tripping through Wisconsin is highly rewarding for nature lovers, so if you're looking for a breathtaking drive that's knockout gorgeous any time of the year, load up the car, grab a few friends, and head to the Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway.
Explore the beaches and woodlands of Lake Superior's south shore
One of the highlights of the byway is its access to the sandy southern shores of Lake Superior. Wisconsin's northern region is the gateway to the Apostle Islands, a picturesque archipelago stretching into the Great Lake that's an outdoor lover's dream. Visitors can hop a ferry over to Big Bay State Park on Madeline Island to reach a 1.5-mile-long sandy beach and idyllic sandstone bluffs. The park also features seven miles of hiking trails, a marina, art galleries, and is home to the burial grounds of the Ojibway Native Americans.
In 2004, the area surrounding the Apostle Islands was designated a federally protected wilderness. The 33,500-acre Gaylord Nelson Wilderness is marked by the unique presence of sandstone, which the waters of Lake Superior have eroded over time to form stunning coastal caves. Kayaking adventures await at the underrated Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, which is where many of these caves are found. Due to the area's extremely cold winters, the caves often freeze over and can be explored on foot.
Further inland, road trippers can check out the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, which is home to more than 1.5 million acres of water and forests and provides year-round opportunities for hiking, motorized trail riding, and camping.
The byway's many small town charms
As you travel along the Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway, you'll pass through several quaint and romantic small towns, each offering its own version of Midwestern hospitality and history. Located in the center of the byway is Bayfield, Wisconsin's smallest town. Bayfield is as serene and down-to-earth as it gets, hosting annual events like its October Apple Festival, Festival of Arts, and Winterfest, among others.
At the end of the Bayfield peninsula, you'll find Cornucopia, an unincorporated village seated on the shores of Lake Superior. Home to Siskiwit Marina and Bay, the town features sandy beaches (like Cornucopia Beach), and the village is an overall great option for catching peaceful sunsets on the water's edge. Cornucopia's Harbor also features art shops, a museum, and a commercial fishery where visitors can purchase freshly caught fish.
The entire byway and northern Wisconsin shore offer a blend of scenic views and small-town appeal that few travelers outside of the Midwest know about, making it the perfect destination for those seeking an authentic and affordable vacation that unfolds as you travel down the road before you.