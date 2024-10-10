The Underrated Wisconsin Byway Boasting Sandy Beaches, Lush Forests, And Great Lake Beauty

The Midwestern U.S. is something of a dark horse when it comes to travel destinations. Often overlooked (and overflown), the region contains some of the most breathtaking natural beauty in the country and some of its most underrated vacation spots. Perhaps nowhere is this phenomenon more obvious than along the northern shoreline of Wisconsin, which stretches for over 130 miles into the icy blue waters of Lake Superior.

Cast along the southern edge of the largest freshwater lakes in the world, the Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway is a 70-mile stretch of road along State Highway 13 that passes through dense conifer forests, charming small towns, and golden sandy beaches. Despite being located in the heartland and far away from the more well-known picturesque and storied roads of the American Southwest, the Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway offers all the romantic views you could ask for with hardly any crowds to speak of. Jaw-dropping views of the greatest of the Great Lakes, tranquil beaches, and dramatic cliffs are all easily accessible here.

Road-tripping through Wisconsin is highly rewarding for nature lovers, so if you're looking for a breathtaking drive that's knockout gorgeous any time of the year, load up the car, grab a few friends, and head to the Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway.

