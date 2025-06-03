Sandwiched Between Cincinnati And Indy Is Indiana's Wholesome, Educational Rescued Wolf Sanctuary

Although wolves once roamed the woods of America, the Midwest isn't where you'd necessarily expect to find them these days. However, one rescue and habitat center is dedicated to helping preserve wolves and foxes while educating visitors about both captive and rescued animals.

Home to a handful of foxes as well as almost three dozen Arctic and grey wolves, Wolf Creek Habitat and Rescue in Brookville, Indiana (roughly halfway between Indianapolis, Indiana, and Cincinnati, Ohio), has focused on rehabilitating and repopulating this important species for more than 25 years, and they want to share the reward of that experience. At the rescue, you can observe wolves up close, feed and interact with them, and learn firsthand why preserving natural species is so important.

Wolf Creek Habitat and Rescue was started in 1998 by married couple Kathy and Terry Baudendistel on their own property, a rural home surrounded by woods. Kathy was perturbed by reports of people displacing and dumping their wolf-dog hybrids in the area, so she and her husband decided to start seeking the abandoned animals out and taking them in. Although it took some time for the permits needed to open the habitat to be processed, eventually they were able to launch the Wolf Creek Habitat and Rescue and took in the rescue's first four wolf-dogs. The operation rapidly expanded, and, decades later, the habitat has evolved to focus less on wolf-dogs and primarily on full-bred wolves, proudly welcoming new wolf pups into the family.