Sandwiched Between Cincinnati And Indy Is Indiana's Wholesome, Educational Rescued Wolf Sanctuary
Although wolves once roamed the woods of America, the Midwest isn't where you'd necessarily expect to find them these days. However, one rescue and habitat center is dedicated to helping preserve wolves and foxes while educating visitors about both captive and rescued animals.
Home to a handful of foxes as well as almost three dozen Arctic and grey wolves, Wolf Creek Habitat and Rescue in Brookville, Indiana (roughly halfway between Indianapolis, Indiana, and Cincinnati, Ohio), has focused on rehabilitating and repopulating this important species for more than 25 years, and they want to share the reward of that experience. At the rescue, you can observe wolves up close, feed and interact with them, and learn firsthand why preserving natural species is so important.
Wolf Creek Habitat and Rescue was started in 1998 by married couple Kathy and Terry Baudendistel on their own property, a rural home surrounded by woods. Kathy was perturbed by reports of people displacing and dumping their wolf-dog hybrids in the area, so she and her husband decided to start seeking the abandoned animals out and taking them in. Although it took some time for the permits needed to open the habitat to be processed, eventually they were able to launch the Wolf Creek Habitat and Rescue and took in the rescue's first four wolf-dogs. The operation rapidly expanded, and, decades later, the habitat has evolved to focus less on wolf-dogs and primarily on full-bred wolves, proudly welcoming new wolf pups into the family.
Visiting Wolf Creek is a unique, hands-on experience
Wolves are a keystone species, meaning they're an ecosystem cornerstone and are important to its survival and success. Without wolves, a cascade of effects starts wiping out other animal populations, ultimately affecting flora, which in turn affects birds and migration patterns and furthers climate change patterns. Yellowstone National Park, one of the best U.S. national parks for wildlife, saw this happen in the late 20th century after wild wolves all but disappeared from the area. The park eventually successfully migrated some Canadian wolves to the region to repopulate and replenish its ecosystem.
Wolf Creek Habitat and Rescue knows the value of preserving these important animals and strives to educate others in the process of taking care of them. From the property's 185-foot-tall observation deck, you can stroll above the wolves and watch them for free, but if you really want to get hands-on, you can actually enter the habitat to pet, feed, and interact with the wolves, a major part of what makes Wolf Creek such a draw for visitors; for this, a donation is requested. You can also sponsor a wolf, which helps to support the habitat's vital mission while receiving perks and updates from Wolf Creek.
From March through December, you can even rent a cabin on the property or bring your own tent and pitch a campsite. While the cost of this adventure doesn't include an interactive wolf visit, it's a great opportunity to stay nearby and try to hear a howl or two. Just don't forget to pack these handy items for your camping retreat.
There are some rules and guidelines for interacting with wolves at Wolf Creek
The habitat is typically open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with shortened hours in the summer. Though you don't need reservations to visit, it's best to always call ahead to make sure the habitat is open, as weather may affect its hours. Visitors sign up for the interactive experience on location on a first-come, first-served basis, so early arrival is suggested. It's also important to note that the habitat is a volunteer-run, USDA-licensed 501(C)3 non-profit organization, so if you visit on a day when they're short-staffed, interactions may be cut short or cancelled.
There are some rules in play when interacting with wolves. Long sleeves and a T-shirt or sweatshirt are the mandatory dress code, as well as close-toed shoes. There are restrictions on some clothing materials as well, along with recommendations to ditch accessories such as sunglasses or hats, and your pockets must be emptied of anything animals could take from you. Pets are not allowed on the property, but if you're traveling with yours and want to stop at Wolf Creek, there is a local pet sitter available.
To get to Wolf Creek from Indianapolis, it's about a 1.5-hour drive. Head southeast on I-74 for about an hour until you get off at exit 156 and head into rural Indiana for about 15 minutes. If you're driving from Cincinnati, take I-74 west until you reach exit 169, then get on US-52 W and drive up into Brookville. The address is 14099 Wolf Creek Road, Brookville, Indiana, 47012. And if you're interested in seeing some more wild animals from a bygone era during your trip, Indiana is also home to some wildlife-friendly spots where you can spot wild bison.