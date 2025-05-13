Indiana's Scenic Small Town Lets You Hike Battlefield Trails, Visit A Prairie Farm, And Spot Wild Bison
When looking at the state of Indiana on a map, you'll notice that many of the state's cities, towns, and counties have unique names. Many are named after a person or a place of historical significance. Others, such as "America's Christmas Hometown," will immediately put a smile on your face and take you on a journey as you learn how or why the town was named. The origin of Battle Ground, however, is very straightforward; it was named to commemorate a site that shaped American history, including a presidential election. If you visit the town today, you'll travel back to the scene of a major battle and experience a real life on the farm 100 years ago.
The Battle of Tippecanoe began in the fall of 1811, stoking tensions for the War of 1812 and shaping future U.S. domestic policies that removed Native Americans. As settlers ventured further west into Native American territories, they blamed the British for instigating the local Shawnee and their leader, Tecumseh, to resist enforcement of the 1809 Treaty of Fort Wayne. According to this treaty, the Native American tribes in the area would cede over 2 million acres throughout the Midwest for pennies. Indiana Territory governor William Henry Harrison visited the Native American confederation's headquarters at Prophetstown on November 6 and was attacked at first light, but his soldiers stood their ground. Thanks to this victory, Harrison gained the nickname "Tippecanoe" and used the fame as a springboard to become president. However, he died just after a month in office, supposedly from a curse.
Visit Battle Ground's historic parks
At the center of Battle Ground is a 96-acre National Historic Landmark, the Tippecanoe Battlefield Park. As you stroll through, you'll notice large monuments, including an 85-foot obelisk and signage detailing the battle. However, if you're looking for a deeper dive into the area's history, visit the park's modern and well-equipped museum with historic military artifacts. Moreover, you'll find a network of trails connecting the Battlefield Park, the Wa-ba-shika Nature Center, and Prophet's Rock, where Tenskwatawa, the leader of the Native American confederation during the battle, chanted a magic spell to protect his warriors during the battle. These trails lead through the park for over 13 miles, ending at the Fort Ouiantanon Park, a former French trading post and one of the first settlements in Indiana.
While visiting Battle Ground, don't miss Indiana's newest state park, Prophetstown State Park. In addition to having a water park that the whole family will enjoy, the park also has a unique partnership with a local farm, The Farm at Prophetstown. If the early 1800s is too far back in time, this one-of-a-kind experience brings farm life in the 1920s to the digital age. Each building, from the Tenant House to the blacksmith to the iconic big red barn, is full of antique furniture and tools from the past.
Entry to the farm is included with admission to Prophetstown State Park, which is just $8 or $10 for local or international license plates, respectively. If you need a few ingredients for dinner, farm-produced fruit, vegetables, and meats are available for purchase. Moreover, be sure to check the farm's calendar for the next monthly five-course dinners; each uses locally grown and raised farm-to-table dishes to showcase sustainability and the incredible work of the farm's volunteers and staff.
Where to spot buffalo and other animals in Battle Ground
You may be surprised that Indiana, in the past, had tens of millions of buffalo roaming freely across the state, so much so that the animal was placed on the state seal in 1816. Even though the buffalo don't roam as freely in Indiana today as they do in these five places, you can spot the animals in Battle Ground at Wolf Park. The park was founded in 1972 by Dr. Erich Klinghammer to study behavioral dynamics in American wolf packs. However, as it has grown, other native animals that wolves encountered in the wild, such as foxes and bison, have been added. Bison encounter tours start at $25 per person and run throughout the year. If you're after a truly special experience, don't miss one of the four Howl Night events where you can howl with wolves. Be sure to dress for the weather as you'll be outdoors! That's one of the most common mistakes first-timers make.
Foodies won't have to go far to find one of the best pork tenderloin sandwiches in Indiana, prime rib, or a tender steak. TC's Restaurant and Tavern has dozens of raving reviews on Google for its family-friendly dining room, lively bar, and top-notch service. Don't let the laid-back appearance fool you; you will likely need reservations to get a table for dinner. After a tremendous meal, you won't have to drive more than 15 minutes to a major chain hotel off of I-65 in Lafayette. If you're up for another full day's work, head half an hour south to the outskirts of Indianapolis, where you'll find another cozy and dreamy farm getaway.