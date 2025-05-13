Indiana's Scenic Small Town Lets You Hike Battlefield Trails, Visit A Prairie Farm, And Spot Wild Bison

At the center of Battle Ground is a 96-acre National Historic Landmark, the Tippecanoe Battlefield Park. As you stroll through, you'll notice large monuments, including an 85-foot obelisk and signage detailing the battle. However, if you're looking for a deeper dive into the area's history, visit the park's modern and well-equipped museum with historic military artifacts. Moreover, you'll find a network of trails connecting the Battlefield Park, the Wa-ba-shika Nature Center, and Prophet's Rock, where Tenskwatawa, the leader of the Native American confederation during the battle, chanted a magic spell to protect his warriors during the battle. These trails lead through the park for over 13 miles, ending at the Fort Ouiantanon Park, a former French trading post and one of the first settlements in Indiana.

While visiting Battle Ground, don't miss Indiana's newest state park, Prophetstown State Park. In addition to having a water park that the whole family will enjoy, the park also has a unique partnership with a local farm, The Farm at Prophetstown. If the early 1800s is too far back in time, this one-of-a-kind experience brings farm life in the 1920s to the digital age. Each building, from the Tenant House to the blacksmith to the iconic big red barn, is full of antique furniture and tools from the past.

Entry to the farm is included with admission to Prophetstown State Park, which is just $8 or $10 for local or international license plates, respectively. If you need a few ingredients for dinner, farm-produced fruit, vegetables, and meats are available for purchase. Moreover, be sure to check the farm's calendar for the next monthly five-course dinners; each uses locally grown and raised farm-to-table dishes to showcase sustainability and the incredible work of the farm's volunteers and staff.