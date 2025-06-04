A Historic Midwest City Was Just Named The Most Affordable Place In America To Buy A Home In 2025

It's likely that the name "Flint, Michigan" brings to mind the water crisis that hit the town from 2014 to 2016. At the time, lead-poisoned water and Legionnaires' disease brought the city into the U.S. national limelight for all the worst reasons. Thankfully, Flint has recovered from that crisis and has its eyes set on the future. In fact, Flint was deemed the No. 1 most affordable city in the U.S. to buy a home in 2025, per a study by WalletHub.

It could be that Flint's infamous reputation helped make the town so affordable. Flint's drinking water has been EPA compliant for six years now, so prospective homeowners or renters have nothing to worry about. Plus, buying a house in Flint is actually cheaper than renting. A huge 21% of houses in the town are now vacant, which helps keep prices down and supply up. In fact, Flint also had the lowest median home price, at $61 per square foot. Compare that to New York City, where property goes for over $2,500 per square foot, or the most expensive place on Earth, Monaco, with prices reaching more than $3,600 per square foot.

But affordability isn't the only thing Flint has going for it. The town's automotive history can be felt in its streets and seen in the super kid-friendly and educational Sloan Museum of Discovery. It contains the Durant Vehicle Gallery, a walkthrough collection of antique and concept cars. Flint also has heritage sites like the Whaley Historic House Museum, an 1800s-themed walkable village, and other historical, fun spots for visitors and locals alike.