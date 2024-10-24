Situated Between Detroit And Grand Rapids Is A City Full Of Victorian-Style Homes And Shops

Detroit, home to one of North America's best airports, is Michigan's biggest and perhaps most acclaimed city. Therefore, it might be surprising to learn that The Motor City is not the state's capital. That title goes to Lansing, located between Detroit and Grand Rapids. This destination will particularly appeal to architecture enthusiasts, as Lansing has many historic Victorian-style homes that can be found throughout the city. For instance, if you take a stroll through Downtown Lansing's picturesque Cherry Hill neighborhood, you will be met with an array of stunning Victorian homes, some of which were built in the 1870s.

For those who want to explore Cherry Hill, a self-guided walking tour and map are available online. Other notable examples of Victorian architecture in Lansing include the Darius B. Moon House. Although the 1894 property is a private home, the intricate structure's beauty can still be appreciated from the outside. However, more Victorian architecture can be found in Old Town Lansing. This lovely neighborhood features several delightful shops, such as October Moon, which sells body care products, jewelry, accessories, and much more, and Bad Annie's Sweary Goods, offering gag gifts.

At Thrift Witch, you'll find vintage clothing and spooky season-themed items all year round. Other unique shops include Cravings Gourmet Popcorn, offering unconventional flavors of this iconic movie theater snack, and Fun with Sticks and Strings, where you can purchase yarn and other knitting essentials. In short, Lansing is a hidden gem, and if you're a history enthusiast, the city has plenty for you too.

