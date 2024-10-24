Situated Between Detroit And Grand Rapids Is A City Full Of Victorian-Style Homes And Shops
Detroit, home to one of North America's best airports, is Michigan's biggest and perhaps most acclaimed city. Therefore, it might be surprising to learn that The Motor City is not the state's capital. That title goes to Lansing, located between Detroit and Grand Rapids. This destination will particularly appeal to architecture enthusiasts, as Lansing has many historic Victorian-style homes that can be found throughout the city. For instance, if you take a stroll through Downtown Lansing's picturesque Cherry Hill neighborhood, you will be met with an array of stunning Victorian homes, some of which were built in the 1870s.
For those who want to explore Cherry Hill, a self-guided walking tour and map are available online. Other notable examples of Victorian architecture in Lansing include the Darius B. Moon House. Although the 1894 property is a private home, the intricate structure's beauty can still be appreciated from the outside. However, more Victorian architecture can be found in Old Town Lansing. This lovely neighborhood features several delightful shops, such as October Moon, which sells body care products, jewelry, accessories, and much more, and Bad Annie's Sweary Goods, offering gag gifts.
At Thrift Witch, you'll find vintage clothing and spooky season-themed items all year round. Other unique shops include Cravings Gourmet Popcorn, offering unconventional flavors of this iconic movie theater snack, and Fun with Sticks and Strings, where you can purchase yarn and other knitting essentials. In short, Lansing is a hidden gem, and if you're a history enthusiast, the city has plenty for you too.
Historical fun in Lansing
One of the most discernible landmarks in Lansing is none other than the Michigan State Capitol. Built in the 1870s, the ornate Victorian structure can be toured by visitors at no cost. Tripadvisor reviewers say that is a must-do in Lansing. One individual writes, "We got to peek in the Governor's office, saw the House and Senate from the balcony and the old Supreme Court." Others commended the building's architectural details. Tours of the Michigan State Capitol are available hourly from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Similarly to Detroit, Lansing left an impressive mark on the automotive industry. Notably, the city formerly manufactured Oldsmobile vehicles. Visitors can view early models of the now-defunct car brand and various other historic vehicles at the R.E. Olds Transportation Museum, named after Oldsmobile founder Ransom Eli Olds. At the time of this writing, the R.E. Olds Transportation Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday.
Michigan is home to many historic structures (including an underrated museum with iconic great lake views in Fayette). Lansing is home to the Michigan History Center, featuring the Michigan History Museum. Exhibits are spread throughout several floors and focus on different time periods, industries, and cultures of significance to the Great Lakes State. It is open daily, and if you visit on a Sunday, you can enter for free. All of these historical sites are conveniently located in Downtown Lansing and are ideal for visitors of all ages.
Where to stay and eat in Lansing
If you're located in the Midwest, Lansing is a great option for a road trip or short getaway. Lansing is about two hours from Detroit and about an hour from Grand Rapids. It's also under a four-hour drive away from Chicago, Illinois, and about two hours away from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Toledo, Ohio. Alternatively, you can fly into the Capital Region International Airport (LAN).
As for accommodations, there are several chain hotels in the capital city, including the Hyatt Place Lansing-East. Top-ranked on Tripadvisor for its service and cleanliness, amenities include an indoor pool and complimentary breakfast. It is located near Old Town Lansing and is pet-friendly. Those who want to be closer to Lansing's top attractions in downtown can stay at the DoubleTree by Hilton Lansing. It also features an indoor pool and offers free WiFi, but note that pets are not allowed.
While in town, make sure to dine at Soup Spoon Cafe. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner from Monday to Saturday, the eatery has a diverse menu featuring items like Ethiopian vegan stew and lamb ragu. Another popular spot in town is the Lansing Brewing Company. Aside from craft beer, it has everything from a breakfast burger to fried pickles on the menu. Without a doubt, Michigan has more than its fair share of underrated destinations. To discover more that Michigan has to offer, visit the town bursting with scenic beauty and Dutch charm.