The Luxury-Seeming Hotel Freebie You Might Actually Want To Avoid Using
A great hotel stay is the cornerstone of any vacation. However, it's undeniable that there are some horrifying details about almost all hotel rooms that simply can't be overlooked. Beyond the ever-looming possibilities of loud neighbors, rude staff, and dreaded bed bugs, there are many common hotel spots that don't get cleaned as well as you'd think. Germs, bacteria, and other unwanted guests are often found lurking in certain amenities like your hotel hair dryer (here's why you won't look at it the same way ever again) and around the complimentary breakfast bar. But the most overlooked potential hygiene hazard in a hotel is an immensely popular amenity: the plush bathrobe hanging in the closet.
Typically made from cozy materials like cotton, fleece, or terry cloth, bathrobes are often offered to hotel guests as an invitation to indulge in luxurious comfort during their stay. While you may be tempted to wear your robe to the spa or don it to snap an Insta-worthy picture by the pool, these fluffy freebies may not be as glamorous as they seem. Though most hotels claim to maintain strict sanitation standards, the actual cleanliness of these robes (in which many people lounge around completely naked) can be dubious. These soft and inviting garments may seem like the pinnacle of relaxation, but learning about how often they are — or aren't — washed will most likely give you pause.
Think twice before putting on a hotel bathrobe
When checking into a hotel, most people will give the property and its cleaning staff the benefit of the doubt by assuming every amenity in the room has been totally refreshed for their stay. The harsh reality, however, is that housekeepers often have less than half an hour to clean each hotel room, and cutting corners is a fairly common practice, especially at budget properties. It's not unheard of for staff to leave sheets unchanged between guests or only wash comforters when visibly soiled, and unfortunately, that cozy robe in the closet might not have been laundered prior to your arrival.
Hospitality industry standards dictate that bathrobes should be washed about every three days and between each guest stay in order to prevent the growth of mold and bacteria. Sadly, not every property follows these standards, and used (and even stained) robes are often left unwashed.
"Since Housekeeping thought I checked out, they put the dirty coffee stained robe back in the closet – folded and ready to use for the next guest," reads a TripAdvisor review of Florida's Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa. Other TripAdvisor users left similar complaints about hotels in different parts of the world, with some finding robes stained with hazardous bodily fluids, including blood and even human feces. While most hotels will do due diligence to prevent such horror stories, maybe consider skipping the robe during your next stay.