The Luxury-Seeming Hotel Freebie You Might Actually Want To Avoid Using

A great hotel stay is the cornerstone of any vacation. However, it's undeniable that there are some horrifying details about almost all hotel rooms that simply can't be overlooked. Beyond the ever-looming possibilities of loud neighbors, rude staff, and dreaded bed bugs, there are many common hotel spots that don't get cleaned as well as you'd think. Germs, bacteria, and other unwanted guests are often found lurking in certain amenities like your hotel hair dryer (here's why you won't look at it the same way ever again) and around the complimentary breakfast bar. But the most overlooked potential hygiene hazard in a hotel is an immensely popular amenity: the plush bathrobe hanging in the closet.

Typically made from cozy materials like cotton, fleece, or terry cloth, bathrobes are often offered to hotel guests as an invitation to indulge in luxurious comfort during their stay. While you may be tempted to wear your robe to the spa or don it to snap an Insta-worthy picture by the pool, these fluffy freebies may not be as glamorous as they seem. Though most hotels claim to maintain strict sanitation standards, the actual cleanliness of these robes (in which many people lounge around completely naked) can be dubious. These soft and inviting garments may seem like the pinnacle of relaxation, but learning about how often they are — or aren't — washed will most likely give you pause.