The Most Horrifying Details About Almost All Hotel Rooms

Whether you're a travel pro who knows all the simple tricks to get extra perks when you check into your hotel or a getaway novice, there are some things about your accommodation you may have never considered. We trust hotels, Airbnb rentals, and everything in between to keep us safe and healthy, but there are some things that even the best-rated companies don't want you to know. Most of the time, there's a high turnover of guests which can be challenging to deal with, and while we would like to think that nothing slips through the cracks, sometimes standards can (and absolutely do) slip.

Cleanliness isn't the only thing to be wary of when you spend a night away from home, either. Hotels present unique risks, from charging you more money on the sly to being a hotbed for criminal activity, paranormal entities, and much more. Before you book your next stay, brush up on the facts — knowledge is power, and you may need it more than you think.