Situated Between Toledo And Cleveland Is Ohio's Lakeside City Known As The 'Walleye Capital Of The World'
Anglers may not agree on everything when it comes to bait and tackle, but many agree that one of the top lakes for hooking a walleye is Lake Erie. Field and Stream rated this lake the number one spot for fall walleye fishing, and mentioned one city in particular that holds the most of these coveted fish — Port Clinton, Ohio. Aside from being a hotspot for anglers, Port Clinton is a unique lakeside destination for all travelers wanting to spend time on the water. It's a picturesque place that has even landed on the list of the most underrated beach wedding destinations, according to wedding planners. Walleye is Port Clinton's claim to fame though, and the town has become known as the "Walleye Capital of the World." You'll find plenty of fishing charters eager to help you land the big one and restaurants serving this local delicacy in a variety of ways. This town even honors their walleye legacy in a special way as they kick off each new year.
You can charter a flight to the Erie-Ottawa International Airport located right in Port Clinton, but most travelers will probably find it easier to fly into one of the larger cities nearby. Port Clinton is conveniently situated between Cleveland and Toledo, with both cities being about an hour's drive away. Between hotels and vacation rentals, you'll find plenty of options for places to stay, with some even offering lake views.
Walleye fishing in Port Clinton
Even if you've never fished for walleye, there's plenty of charters ready to take you on the water. At the time of writing, over 200 fishing charters were available on Fishing Booker, with several having a perfect five-star rating. If you plan to head out by yourself, that's ok too. Just make sure to check Ohio fishing regulations for current daily limits and minimum sizes if you aren't catching and releasing. Local anglers in Lake Erie's Western Basin love sharing their tips and fishing reports. They'll even share information on what lures are working for them, with one captain sharing on the Walleye Fishing Forum, "The best color and lead for us, was "Pooh Bear" (purple body with a chartreuse head...painted, not chrome.)" You can fish for walleye year-round and some even use the winter months to put another spin on their routine with ice fishing when the conditions are safe.
After you're done fishing and have worked up an appetite, you'll want to check out some of the great restaurants in Port Clinton — many serving up walleye in their own ways. One Tripadvisor reviewer raved about Dock's Beach House and said, "This is the place to go in town! Fun vibe, best view with the lake & beach right there! Best walleye sandwiches — lightly breaded, fresh & good sized, unlike other places in town." You can also try the walleye tacos at Jolly Rogers Seafood House or the walleye meatballs at 1812 Food and Spirits.
The annual New Year's Eve walleye drop
There may be many alluring destinations perfect for ringing in the new year, but they don't have a giant fish dropping from the sky, unlike Port Clinton. It seems fitting for a city that bears the nickname of "Walleye Capital of the World." And Port Clinton goes all out to honor this species with a 20 foot, 600 pound fish named Wylie Junior (the first Wylie the Walleye was made of papier-mâché and had to be replaced).
New Year's Eve is a big party in Port Clinton, with Wylie Junior acting as the star of the show. Earlier in the evening there are also other events, like the Minnow Drop for the kids and other games. However, once evening hits, it's all about the adult fun as walleye lovers take part in Port Clinton's annual Bar Swim. Don't worry — this doesn't involve taking a swim in the frigid waters of Lake Erie in the middle of winter. The Bar Swim actually involves heated buses that take you around to different bars in Port Clinton and neighboring communities like Marblehead, a scenic village with the Great Lakes' oldest lighthouse. New Year's Eve is definitely a great time to visit Port Clinton, but the walleye fun and entertainment continues all year in the Walleye Capital.