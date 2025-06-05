Situated Between Toledo And Cleveland Is Ohio's Lakeside City Known As The 'Walleye Capital Of The World'

Anglers may not agree on everything when it comes to bait and tackle, but many agree that one of the top lakes for hooking a walleye is Lake Erie. Field and Stream rated this lake the number one spot for fall walleye fishing, and mentioned one city in particular that holds the most of these coveted fish — Port Clinton, Ohio. Aside from being a hotspot for anglers, Port Clinton is a unique lakeside destination for all travelers wanting to spend time on the water. It's a picturesque place that has even landed on the list of the most underrated beach wedding destinations, according to wedding planners. Walleye is Port Clinton's claim to fame though, and the town has become known as the "Walleye Capital of the World." You'll find plenty of fishing charters eager to help you land the big one and restaurants serving this local delicacy in a variety of ways. This town even honors their walleye legacy in a special way as they kick off each new year.

You can charter a flight to the Erie-Ottawa International Airport located right in Port Clinton, but most travelers will probably find it easier to fly into one of the larger cities nearby. Port Clinton is conveniently situated between Cleveland and Toledo, with both cities being about an hour's drive away. Between hotels and vacation rentals, you'll find plenty of options for places to stay, with some even offering lake views.