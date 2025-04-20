Situated Between Toledo And Cleveland Is A Scenic Ohio Village With The Great Lakes' Oldest Lighthouse

Marblehead is a fairly small and cozy village with a total population of less than 1,000 people. However, the town and surrounding Marblehead Peninsula sit in the heart of one of Ohio's top vacation destinations. Just offshore is a group of prominent islands known collectively as the "Lake Erie Islands," the largest of which are popular vacation destinations during the summer. Most famously, the nearby South Bass Island and its town of Put-in-Bay have been dubbed "the north's Key West." From Marblehead, however, you can book a ferry to the underrated Kelleys Island, a few miles away from Put-in-Bay. Though it doesn't get as much attention as its neighbor, Kelleys Island is an under-the-radar "all-seasons" destination with scenic views.

Turning inland, Marblehead is also about half an hour away from the city of Sandusky, better known as the home of the world-famous Cedar Point amusement park. With attractions as diverse as historical lighthouses, pristine natural preserves, entertaining island towns, endless water recreation, and one of the world's largest amusement parks, it's no wonder why the entire area around Marblehead is known as Ohio's "Vacationland!"

As a designated "Vacationland," the area around Marblehead also has plenty of overnight lodging options. Depending on your preference, you can book hotels, bed and breakfasts, vacation rentals, or even go camping in one of the many natural spots around the lakeshore. Marblehead is only about an hour's drive from Cleveland and Toledo, making it easy to reach with a rental car, Amtrak train, or bus. But with abundant natural beauty, small-town charms, and some of the most picture-perfect views on Lake Erie, a convenient day trip to Marblehead can make you feel like you're in another place and time!