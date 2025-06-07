Minnesota's Second-Largest Inland Lake Has Exceptional Fishing And Is Lined With Tasty Eats And Resorts
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes — though to be exact, there are actually 11,842 lakes in this Midwest state. While a scenic road trip along Lake Superior, one of the Great Lakes, is a highlight, there are so many other lakes to explore here. Boasting 207 square miles, Mille Lacs Lake is the second-largest inland lake in the state. It has some of the best fishing in Minnesota, but there's plenty of other things to see and do here, too.
Mille Lacs Lake is located in central Minnesota, about a 1.5- to 2-hour drive from the Twin Cities metro area, depending on which part of the lake you're traveling to. The closest airport is Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport, which is about a 25-minute drive from the northern part of the lake. However, Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport — recognized as one of the best airports in North America – is much better connected with more flight routes, and is just over a 1.5-hour drive from the southern part of Mille Lacs Lake.
The best things to do at Mille Lacs Lake
Mille Lacs Lake is best known for its superb fishing — the lake reels in anglers year after year. Walleye is the most sought-after catch, although the lake also has excellent smallmouth bass, northern pike, and muskellunge, too. If you're planning on going fishing, a fishing license is required from the Minnesota DNR; be sure to also check the fishing regulations beforehand.
Mille Lacs is more than just its fishing. Driving the 68-mile Lake Mille Lacs Scenic Byway is a must; you can see the natural beauty of the state, stop at quaint small towns like Garrison, Isle, or Wahkon, and explore two state parks. Father Hennepin State Park has a sandy beach that's great for swimming, and Mille Lacs Kathio State Park has a 100-foot-tall observation tower with unbelievable views.
Birdwatchers will want to visit Mille Lacs National Wildlife Refuge — the smallest refuge in the National Wildlife Refuge system — located across two islands in Mille Lacs Lake for colony-nesting birds, including American white pelicans. There's also hiking and biking opportunities here — the paved Mille Lacs Soo Line Trail is 11 miles long, and connects Mille Lacs Kathio and Father Hennepin State Parks.
Where to stay and eat around Mille Lacs Lake
Minnesota has loads of fun lakeside resorts, and Mille Lacs Lake is no exception. Red Door Resort is a top pick for families, as it has cabins and a variety of motel rooms. Appeldoorn's Sunset Bay Resort has a wide range of accommodation options, from a 10-bedroom house and cabins to one-bedroom suites, to suit every need. For a luxurious stay, check into Izatys Resort — they offer a number of vacation activities plus an 18-hole golf course.
There's plenty of good eats to be found around Mille Lacs Lake. Out of Place Restaurant in Garrison is a top pick for burgers and pizza, or grab breakfast at Goody's Corner Cafe in Isle. BayView Bar and Grill is an easy spot at which to dock your boat and soak up the lakeside views, or stop at Mugg's on Lake Mille Lacs in Wahkon for craft beer and comfort food. After you've fished and eaten your way around Mille Lacs Lake, explore more awesome destinations in northern Minnesota, like the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness or the birthplace of the iconic Mississippi River at Itasca State Park.