Minnesota's Second-Largest Inland Lake Has Exceptional Fishing And Is Lined With Tasty Eats And Resorts

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes — though to be exact, there are actually 11,842 lakes in this Midwest state. While a scenic road trip along Lake Superior, one of the Great Lakes, is a highlight, there are so many other lakes to explore here. Boasting 207 square miles, Mille Lacs Lake is the second-largest inland lake in the state. It has some of the best fishing in Minnesota, but there's plenty of other things to see and do here, too.

Mille Lacs Lake is located in central Minnesota, about a 1.5- to 2-hour drive from the Twin Cities metro area, depending on which part of the lake you're traveling to. The closest airport is Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport, which is about a 25-minute drive from the northern part of the lake. However, Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport — recognized as one of the best airports in North America – is much better connected with more flight routes, and is just over a 1.5-hour drive from the southern part of Mille Lacs Lake.