The Unexpected Disgusting Issue With Washing Your Hands After Using An Airplane Bathroom
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
At some point, you've probably seen someone walking out of the bathroom without washing their hands and cringed. You also probably tried to avoid shaking hands with them after that. We've been taught since we were kids that we need to wash our hands after going to the bathroom, and the significance of hygiene has become even more ingrained in us since the pandemic.
Cleanliness is especially important when you're traveling, and you've probably heard that washing your hands is usually one of the best ways to avoid getting sick when flying. You should definitely do that in the airport, but it may not be a foolproof way to avoid contamination once you've boarded your flight. Simply put, the water quality on planes isn't good.
In addition to being a reason why you should never order ice in your drink on a plane, a plane's water tank is easily contaminated, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has rules and training in place to prevent harmful bacteria from reaching travelers. However, a 2019 study by Hunter College revealed that some airlines are not in compliance with the EPA's Aircraft Drinking Water Rule. Many airlines' water samples have tested positive for E. Coli in the past, so travelers might not even want to wash their hands while in the air.
What to do when you can't wash your hands on an airplane
Just because the water is gross, you don't have permission not to clean your hands after a trip to the bathroom. So you may be asking yourself, "If I can't wash my hands on the plane, what can I do?"
You could try to avoid the bathroom altogether. Let's be real — you may be able to avoid it on a short flight, but on a long-haul, you'll likely need to go at some point. While it can be tempting to try to hold it, you shouldn't do that, as it can lead to urinary tract infections. It's also important to stay hydrated when you're flying, and more water equals more trips to the bathroom. To avoid constantly getting up and down to go to the bathroom, make sure you avoid carbonated drinks on a plane, which can worsen stomach issues.
There is one simple thing you can do to keep your hands clean. When you can't use soap and water, you can always opt for hand sanitizer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using one with at least 60% alcohol. Find a good travel-size product (like the McKesson Hand Sanitizer with Aloe) to throw in your carry-on and at least have some defense against germs on the plane.