The Unexpected Disgusting Issue With Washing Your Hands After Using An Airplane Bathroom

At some point, you've probably seen someone walking out of the bathroom without washing their hands and cringed. You also probably tried to avoid shaking hands with them after that. We've been taught since we were kids that we need to wash our hands after going to the bathroom, and the significance of hygiene has become even more ingrained in us since the pandemic.

Cleanliness is especially important when you're traveling, and you've probably heard that washing your hands is usually one of the best ways to avoid getting sick when flying. You should definitely do that in the airport, but it may not be a foolproof way to avoid contamination once you've boarded your flight. Simply put, the water quality on planes isn't good.

In addition to being a reason why you should never order ice in your drink on a plane, a plane's water tank is easily contaminated, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has rules and training in place to prevent harmful bacteria from reaching travelers. However, a 2019 study by Hunter College revealed that some airlines are not in compliance with the EPA's Aircraft Drinking Water Rule. Many airlines' water samples have tested positive for E. Coli in the past, so travelers might not even want to wash their hands while in the air.