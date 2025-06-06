This Private Jet Company Will Fly You To A Surprise European Destination Based On Your Travel Vibe

If your travel vibe is luxury jetsetter craving excitement and spontaneity, or perhaps a perpetual adventurer who thinks upscale travel is out of your price range, then one company may have just the solution for you. Chapman Freeborn, which specializes in air charter services, was founded in 1973 and currently operates a fleet of 209 aircraft. It is headquartered in the U.K. but runs its aviation services across six continents. And on November 14, 2024, the company launched a new experience: Blind Booking.

The idea is fairly straightforward: Customers simply choose the theme of the trip, their desired dates, the number of passengers (up to six), and their departure airport, and a broker will contact them to plan their surprise luxury getaway. At the time of writing, this package is open to everyone but targeted to American travelers, and it's currently only offered to European destinations. And it's no wonder that the program launched here: Nine out of the world's 10 most beautiful cities are in Europe. Through Blind Booking, you'll get to visit some of them — you just won't know in advance which ones. As for the more budget-conscious travelers, don't fret too much: A vacay on a private plane isn't as exorbitantly priced as you think. In fact, these mystery trips start at $3,400 for a one-way flight seating four to six passengers.

"Private jet travel is about more than the destination; it is about the journey, and experiencing your own exclusive cabin and a personalized service," explains Frank Mattern, Chapman Freeborn's manager of private and commercial jets, in a press release. So grab your passport (yes, you still need a passport, even on a private jet), and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime — one that you don't yet know about.