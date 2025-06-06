This Private Jet Company Will Fly You To A Surprise European Destination Based On Your Travel Vibe
If your travel vibe is luxury jetsetter craving excitement and spontaneity, or perhaps a perpetual adventurer who thinks upscale travel is out of your price range, then one company may have just the solution for you. Chapman Freeborn, which specializes in air charter services, was founded in 1973 and currently operates a fleet of 209 aircraft. It is headquartered in the U.K. but runs its aviation services across six continents. And on November 14, 2024, the company launched a new experience: Blind Booking.
The idea is fairly straightforward: Customers simply choose the theme of the trip, their desired dates, the number of passengers (up to six), and their departure airport, and a broker will contact them to plan their surprise luxury getaway. At the time of writing, this package is open to everyone but targeted to American travelers, and it's currently only offered to European destinations. And it's no wonder that the program launched here: Nine out of the world's 10 most beautiful cities are in Europe. Through Blind Booking, you'll get to visit some of them — you just won't know in advance which ones. As for the more budget-conscious travelers, don't fret too much: A vacay on a private plane isn't as exorbitantly priced as you think. In fact, these mystery trips start at $3,400 for a one-way flight seating four to six passengers.
"Private jet travel is about more than the destination; it is about the journey, and experiencing your own exclusive cabin and a personalized service," explains Frank Mattern, Chapman Freeborn's manager of private and commercial jets, in a press release. So grab your passport (yes, you still need a passport, even on a private jet), and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime — one that you don't yet know about.
Blind Booking experience with Chapman Freeborn
You'll have five different themes to choose from for your mystery trip. The "Romantic escape from everyday life" will allow you to connect with your significant other in a new and exciting locale. Enjoy dinner for two by candlelight, stay in intimate suites, explore breathtaking landscapes, and take part in rejuvenating wellness treatments that will help you rekindle the romance. "Sun, beach, & more" is a call to all professional beach bums who prefer a relaxation retreat over an adrenaline-pumping vacation. Swim in clear, calm waters and dry off on a comfortable sun lounger. You'll be spending your travels in pristine beaches and enjoying world-class, gourmet dining.
"Favourite cities and selfie hotspots" is for those who enjoy making memorable moments — and capturing them all on camera. You'll be taken to iconic landmarks and taste new cuisines in the world's most famous cities. "Germany exclusive" will take you through the best of this country's landscapes, attractions, and towns. From the history and culture of Berlin to the extraordinary castles in the south, including this stunning Bavarian castle that inspired Disney, Germany offers plenty of opportunities for exploration and education. Finally, "Outdoor action" is for the true adventurers at heart. Take in panoramic vistas from snow-capped mountain tops, go white-water rafting through river rapids, and bike along forest trails. Every day is a new adventure with a different landscape to discover.
Of course, you might assume that a surprise trip comes with a gamble, as you may not be delighted by the company's choice of destination. But upon presentation of their offer, you can withdraw with no financial penalty. So, in reality, the Blind Booking experience with Chapman Freeborn is a risk-free and surprisingly affordable way to indulge in a bit of luxury, adventure, and spontaneity.