Nine Out Of The World's Ten Most Beautiful Cities Are In Europe, According To Science (And Paris Isn't One Of Them)

It's no secret that Europe is a land of breathtaking beauty, scattered far and wide with magnificent cultural landmarks. From the incredible opera houses of Germany in all their Baroque glory to the stunning, overlooked university town of Padua in Italy, the Old World is a feast for the eyes. And now that analysts at Online Mortgage Advisor have published a list of the world's 25 most beautiful cities, nobody should be surprised that nine out of the top 10 are historic European destinations. Taking the top spot is Venice, a spellbinding lagoon city of romantic canals. The surprising part, however, is that Paris, with its Rococo buildings and picturesque alleys, isn't ranked higher (it came 12th), while New York City managed to snag 5th place, making it the only U.S. city in the top 10.

The method used by the analysts to rank each city was far from subjective. First, they gathered thousands of photos of architecturally impressive buildings from around the world. Next, the proportions of each building were matched to the Golden Ratio, the mathematical principle of natural aesthetics, which is visualized as the iconic snail-like swooping spiral. The analysts projected the Golden Ratio proportions on more than 2,400 buildings and were able to calculate a final "beauty score," or average percentage match, for the cities with the most aesthetically pleasing architecture.

Venice garnered a whopping 83.3% on the beauty score charts, while Rome, in second place, came close with an 82% match to the Golden Ratio. Barcelona and Prague are next, while New York City fared modestly well with a nicely symmetrical 77.7% beauty score. The remaining cities in the top 10 are Athens, Budapest, Vienna, Bordeaux, and Milan, giving you a wealth of choices for your next European vacation.