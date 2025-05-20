Nine Out Of The World's Ten Most Beautiful Cities Are In Europe, According To Science (And Paris Isn't One Of Them)
It's no secret that Europe is a land of breathtaking beauty, scattered far and wide with magnificent cultural landmarks. From the incredible opera houses of Germany in all their Baroque glory to the stunning, overlooked university town of Padua in Italy, the Old World is a feast for the eyes. And now that analysts at Online Mortgage Advisor have published a list of the world's 25 most beautiful cities, nobody should be surprised that nine out of the top 10 are historic European destinations. Taking the top spot is Venice, a spellbinding lagoon city of romantic canals. The surprising part, however, is that Paris, with its Rococo buildings and picturesque alleys, isn't ranked higher (it came 12th), while New York City managed to snag 5th place, making it the only U.S. city in the top 10.
The method used by the analysts to rank each city was far from subjective. First, they gathered thousands of photos of architecturally impressive buildings from around the world. Next, the proportions of each building were matched to the Golden Ratio, the mathematical principle of natural aesthetics, which is visualized as the iconic snail-like swooping spiral. The analysts projected the Golden Ratio proportions on more than 2,400 buildings and were able to calculate a final "beauty score," or average percentage match, for the cities with the most aesthetically pleasing architecture.
Venice garnered a whopping 83.3% on the beauty score charts, while Rome, in second place, came close with an 82% match to the Golden Ratio. Barcelona and Prague are next, while New York City fared modestly well with a nicely symmetrical 77.7% beauty score. The remaining cities in the top 10 are Athens, Budapest, Vienna, Bordeaux, and Milan, giving you a wealth of choices for your next European vacation.
Iconic sights to see in Venice, Rome, and Barcelona
For a historic sightseeing tour of the top three cities on the list, you could start in Venice, which boasts the iconic Rialto Bridge and the Doge's Palace. Explore the mesmerizing buildings around St. Mark's Square, then glam up for an evening at the Teatro La Fenice, one of the most famous and renowned landmarks in Italian theater history. And though it's only a mere over-water passage connecting the city's New Prison building to the Doge's Palace, the glittering white limestone Bridge of Sighs is an architectural marvel and a great spot for memorable photos.
Over in Rome, the Colosseum is an obvious landmark to visit, but don't miss the awe-inspiring Piazza Venezia, where the dazzling chariot-topped Victor Emmanuel II monument looms formidably over the square. Take an elevator to the top for spectacular views of the Eternal City. Another landmark to include on your Rome itinerary is the Galleria Doria Pamphilj, a fantastic museum housed inside an exceptional Renaissance palace with unforgettable architecture, boasting its own smaller Hall of Mirrors, plus incredible paintings by Old Masters like Velázquez and Caravaggio. Despite its Instagram-worthy galleries, the museum is surprisingly quiet, making it perfect for enjoying Rome's glittering history without the crowds.
Touch down in Barcelona and head straight for the Sagrada Familia Church, designed by the beloved Catalan architect, Antoni Gaudí. Though still under construction, the soaring spiraled towers and intricate decorations will leave you gobsmacked. Speaking of churches, don't miss the Cathedral of Barcelona in the Gothic Quarter. During the day, you'll be able to admire the delightfully detailed façade, while at night this Gothic edifice is ethereally illuminated with spotlights. No matter which city you visit, be prepared for the most unforgettable journey through iconic landmarks.
Visit more of the world's most beautiful cities
The city in fourth place on the list is Prague, a woefully underrated destination home to one of the most awe-inspiring castles in Europe. With a beauty score of 78.7%, the capital of the Czech Republic is sometimes called "the City of a Hundred Spires," and there's a historic landmark around every corner. Right near Prague Castle is the St. Vitus Cathedral, dating to the 14th century. This stunning Gothic monument is a confection of flying buttresses, a soaring clock tower, and decorated steeples. Head to the Old Town to bask in Baroque and Rococo architecture, then stroll along the Charles Bridge for romantic views across the river.
And then there's New York City. Beyond the bright lights of Times Square, the Big Apple dazzles with refined architecture. Not far up Fifth Avenue is The Frick Collection, a marvelous 19th century mansion with a collection of stunning artwork that tourists and critics rate higher than the Met. There's also the opulent St. Patrick's Cathedral, of course, but down in Lower Manhattan is the lesser-known Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral, built about 70 years before the new St. Patrick's on Fifth Avenue. Aside from the mesmerizing stained glass and vaulted ceiling, guided walking tours are available that will take you beneath the floor into the cathedral's labyrinth of spooky catacombs and cemeteries.
Beyond the top 10 in the list, other cities that should be added to any vacation bucket list include gems like Florence, Marrakech, and Amsterdam, while claiming the last spot in 25th place is Beijing. If you don't feel like flying overseas, Chicago and Miami are also included in the list, meaning you don't have to travel very far to experience a few of the world's most beautiful cities.