A Vintage Hotel In The Heart Of California's Silicon Valley Is A Colorful Callback To 1960s Pool Parties

In 2023, staying at the Wild Palms Hotel in California's Silicon Valley would be comfortable, yet fairly unmemorable. The colors were muted, amenities outdated, and the common spaces neglected. Fast forward to 2025, and this vintage hotel has undergone a spectacular transformation. As part of Hyatt's JdV brand portfolio, it boasts 207 refurbished rooms designed by BHDM, a New York-based design studio. The hotel captures the vibrant energy of the 1960s with bold interiors and confident color combinations. Its standout feature? A year-round, heated swimming pool, surrounded by retro umbrellas and yellow terrace chairs — a clear callback to glamorous 21st-century pool parties.

The updates were part of a major renovation when the hotel joined Hyatt's JdV collection, its lifestyle-focused lineup of boutique hotels. JdV, short for Joie de Vivre (French for "joy of life"), features independent properties that reflect the character of local neighborhoods. These are not your standard cookie-cutter hotels — they're designed to offer a uniquely personal, community-driven experience. Each JdV hotel even has a neighborhood ambassador to curate custom guides and recommendations for guests. In this case, Wild Palms Hotel offers a stylish home base in the global tech hub of Silicon Valley.

The Hyatt group began in 1957 as a small motel and has since grown into one of the world's largest hospitality groups, with over 1,300 properties across 76 countries. Today, Hyatt has five tiers of hospitality, ranging from "essentials" to "luxury" stays. The Wild Palms Hotel falls under the "lifestyle" category – one of only a handful in California. As a part of this global brand, the hotel benefits from Hyatt's impressive loyalty program, so you can look forward to getting extra perks when you check into your hotel.