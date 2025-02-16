'The Birthplace Of Silicon Valley' Is A Charming Walkable Downtown Brimming With Shops And Eateries
In the late 1930s, long before Steve Jobs of Apple and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, William Hewlett and David Packard first started what would become one of the world's largest tech companies out of an unassuming garage at a house in a Palo Alto neighborhood near downtown. Around 30 years later, the term "Silicon Valley" started gaining traction to describe the southern part of the San Francisco Bay where so many tech companies have gotten their start. The house was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 2007, and there's a plaque outside it that notes it as the official "birthplace of Silicon Valley." You might think of the city as just a tech headquarters and the home of Stanford University, but there's plenty to enjoy in downtown Palo Alto, just a few blocks away.
Palo Alto is about 20 miles southeast of San Francisco International Airport, one of the airports you'll definitely want a window seat for if you're landing there. The city is well worth a visit if you're looking to experience one of America's underrated foodie destinations. You'll find beloved local chains, plenty of independently owned spots, lots of international flavor, and dishes for every price point. And one of the best parts is that it's easy to get around on foot to all of these great places; they're all within a several block radius, making it a breeze to sample some of the best that downtown Palo Alto has to offer.
Try cuisine from around the world in Palo Alto
Starting with breakfast, Coupa Cafe is a family-owned local chain with a location in downtown near the train station. It's a perfect place for a cup of coffee, tea, and other specialty drinks, and it sources a lot of ingredients from local farmer for its breakfast and lunch menu. Around the corner is Verve, another go-to Northern California coffee spot.
For Mexican food, head to Sancho's Taqueria. The restaurant is known for its fish tacos, and it serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner at relatively affordable prices (Palo Alto is a pricey place). You can get a taco for under $5 and a burrito for under $8, and the portions are generous. Be sure to bring cash; the eatery doesn't accept cards. Tamarine Restaurant & Gallery is an upscale dining destination serving Vietnamese food with other Southeast Asian and Californian influences; it's open for lunch on Monday through Friday and dinner all week. The spot serves a mix of small plates and sharing size options, and if you're in the mood to make friends, it's got some communal tables available.
Nola is a beloved New Orleans-themed restaurant that's open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday as well as for a popular weekend brunch. The two-story restaurant looks like it could belong in the heart of the New Orleans French Quarter with Mardi Gras beads and elaborate ironwork balconies, and the menu has Cajun classics like gumbo, jambalaya, and, of course, beignets. For some late-night bites, BarZola is open for food from Tuesday to Saturday until 10 p.m. with drinks and small bites available until 11:30 p.m. Its menu is French inspired, so you can try options like duck confit crepe or goat cheese tartine.
There's shops of all kinds in downtown Palo Alto but parking can be tricky sometimes
Downtown Palo Alto is full of outstanding restaurants, but sometimes you might want cook for yourself, especially if you're staying in an Airbnb or Vrbo. On most Saturday mornings, you can find locally grown produce and artisanal ingredients at the Downtown Palo Alto Farmers' Market. And for a little bit of Palo Alto history, Bell's Books has been in business since 1935. Whether you want a new bestseller, a used copy of your favorite book, or a rare, limited-edition tome, this is the place for you.
If you're wanting to expand your wardrobe on your trip, Romi Boutique and Cassis are both great women's boutiques, and vintage shoppers have to stop by Blue Bin Vintage. If you're in the market for a gift, whether it's for a loved one or yourself, Five Ten Gifts is a must visit. The small shop has all kinds of unique items from home decor to jewelry.
While it's easy and enjoyable to stroll around downtown Palo Alto to take in all the sights, one thing to keep in mind is that with all that there is to do, it can get busy, particularly on the weekends. And you might not need a car to get around, but you may need to park one in the area. Parking can sometimes be a challenge with people visiting, particularly if games are being played at nearby Stanford University. Visit the City of Palo Alto parking website to make sure you know the ins and outs. You can also take the Caltrain right to downtown; it takes about an hour to get there from San Francisco, and there's also great bike infrastructure around downtown.