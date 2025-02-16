'The Birthplace Of Silicon Valley' Is A Charming Walkable Downtown Brimming With Shops And Eateries

Downtown Palo Alto is full of outstanding restaurants, but sometimes you might want cook for yourself, especially if you're staying in an Airbnb or Vrbo. On most Saturday mornings, you can find locally grown produce and artisanal ingredients at the Downtown Palo Alto Farmers' Market. And for a little bit of Palo Alto history, Bell's Books has been in business since 1935. Whether you want a new bestseller, a used copy of your favorite book, or a rare, limited-edition tome, this is the place for you.

If you're wanting to expand your wardrobe on your trip, Romi Boutique and Cassis are both great women's boutiques, and vintage shoppers have to stop by Blue Bin Vintage. If you're in the market for a gift, whether it's for a loved one or yourself, Five Ten Gifts is a must visit. The small shop has all kinds of unique items from home decor to jewelry.

While it's easy and enjoyable to stroll around downtown Palo Alto to take in all the sights, one thing to keep in mind is that with all that there is to do, it can get busy, particularly on the weekends. And you might not need a car to get around, but you may need to park one in the area. Parking can sometimes be a challenge with people visiting, particularly if games are being played at nearby Stanford University. Visit the City of Palo Alto parking website to make sure you know the ins and outs. You can also take the Caltrain right to downtown; it takes about an hour to get there from San Francisco, and there's also great bike infrastructure around downtown.