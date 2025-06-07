One Of Boston's Best Neighborhoods Is A Walkable Massachusetts Gem With Green Spaces And Global Cuisine
It's not easy to separate Boston from its historic Freedom Trail, and while there's no doubt that for tourists, especially first-timers, it's a must-add stop on the agenda, it's important to pay equal attention to the many incredible neighborhoods just a short (think 20-something minutes) drive away, such as Jamaica Plain.
Though this isn't your typical tourist hub, it's one of the best places to take in all the green spaces, global cuisine, and rich culture the city has to offer, all while staying well-connected. The neighborhood is not only home to the Stony Brook and Green Street stations, making intracity travel a breeze, but it's also under 8 miles away from Boston Logan International Airport. But what really sets this place apart from the rest of Boston is its warm, artistic vibe that'll keep you coming back for more.
Jamaica Plain is a walkable haven of green spaces and culinary delights
For those ready to venture beyond the better-known neighborhoods like Back Bay and visit the hidden gem of Jamaica Plain, prepare to get your steps in. When you combine all the stunning views with the many sidewalks and pedestrian pathways you'll find around here, it'd be a shame to get around any way other than on foot.
And let's talk about the lush scenery for a moment, since that's probably the first thing to catch your eye when you set foot here. Between the Arnold Arboretum, a botanical garden operated by Harvard University that spans over 281 acres, and Jamaica Pond, the most gorgeous kettle pond perfect for rowing, sailing, and even fishing (if you have a permit), the neighborhood truly is Boston's ultimate nature escape.
Foodies will have plenty to do here, too. Jamaica Plain is home to an interesting, diverse, and downright delicious culinary scene, from Spanish to Ethiopian and everything in between. Tripadvisor reviewers have a soft spot for places like Tres Gatos, The Haven, and Brassica Kitchen and Cafe, though if you're looking for something more budget-friendly, you can get a great lunch from Chilacates.
Must-see attractions in Jamaica Plain
A Jamaica Plain trip doesn't have to end here — for all beer lovers out there, a tour of the Samuel Adams Boston Brewery is a must. It takes you through a 45-minute journey of learning more about the brewing process, all while tasting exclusive and experimental brews. Tours are available every day, but be sure to book online in advance. If you've still got some time, you can always go for a reading session in the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library. You'll need a library card, which you can easily acquire as long as you have photo ID with you. You can also take time to admire the Loring Greenough House, or even get in touch with your inner child by visiting Boing! Toy Shop.
Accommodation options are limited in Jamaica Plain, but you'll find plenty of places to stay in adjacent neighborhoods. Choose one of the darling little inns in the area or go someplace more unique like the swinging '60s-themed The Verb Hotel (which, if you take the 39 bus, is a 27-minute ride away). Whether you visit for an afternoon or make Jamaica Plain the focal point of your Boston visit, you're in for world of culture, history, and good food.