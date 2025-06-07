One Of Boston's Best Neighborhoods Is A Walkable Massachusetts Gem With Green Spaces And Global Cuisine

For those ready to venture beyond the better-known neighborhoods like Back Bay and visit the hidden gem of Jamaica Plain, prepare to get your steps in. When you combine all the stunning views with the many sidewalks and pedestrian pathways you'll find around here, it'd be a shame to get around any way other than on foot.

And let's talk about the lush scenery for a moment, since that's probably the first thing to catch your eye when you set foot here. Between the Arnold Arboretum, a botanical garden operated by Harvard University that spans over 281 acres, and Jamaica Pond, the most gorgeous kettle pond perfect for rowing, sailing, and even fishing (if you have a permit), the neighborhood truly is Boston's ultimate nature escape.

Foodies will have plenty to do here, too. Jamaica Plain is home to an interesting, diverse, and downright delicious culinary scene, from Spanish to Ethiopian and everything in between. Tripadvisor reviewers have a soft spot for places like Tres Gatos, The Haven, and Brassica Kitchen and Cafe, though if you're looking for something more budget-friendly, you can get a great lunch from Chilacates.