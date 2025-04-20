Hiding In The Shadow Of Fenway Park Is A Boutique Music-Themed Hotel Offering A Charming Retro Stay In Boston
The city of Boston is known in the sports world as the home of the Red Sox, and around the corner from their home at Fenway Park is a charming hotel that pays tribute to the city's legacy in music. For decades, live music has reverberated through the Fenway Park district in the west end of Boston, from the jazz music of Duke Ellington to the Piano Man himself Billy Joel. The history of musicians that come through Boston resonates directly through the property at The Verb Hotel, which tells Boston's musical stories within each and every room.
This reimagined hotel was formerly a Howard Johnson motor inn has become a boutique hotel destination that sits just steps from a beloved ballpark in the heart of one of America's best cities from a tourism perspective, according to Rick Steves. The Verb Hotel is tucked away on Boylston Street but situated next to Fenway Park. It's walking distance to the Boston Common, America's oldest public park, and a plethora of live music venues that shaped the sounds of Boston for decades to come. Here, guests will find unique amenities, throwback accommodations and a sonically appealing vibe in the heart of the action.
The Verb is at the intersection of baseball and live music in Boston
The story of The Verb begins in 1959, when the property opened as the Fenway Motor Hotel. Because Boston's alternative and indie music scenes were sprawling in this section of the city, the hotel quickly became a convenient and popular landing spot for bands coming through town. The Kenmore Square district was home to the first alternative nightclubs and the city's two most competitive rock radio stations, further making it a melting pot for local musical talent and artists. It had an era as a Howard Johnson hotel and famously housed a local Boston band named Aerosmith before they emerged as rock n' roll royalty.
As the decades passed, the area around Fenway Park has been completely transformed into a sports and entertainment hub for the city and tourism, which is quite the opposite of the popular Boston tourist trap of Plymouth Rock, which is widely disappointing. The mainstay nightclubs, such as Paradise Rock Club and Wally's Cafe Jazz Club, continue to keep the original vibes, while the MGM Music Hall and Roadrunner are new arrivals on the scene. All of these venues help tell the story of the city, and the neighboring Verb Hotel is the ideal destination for music lovers to embrace their surroundings. Just 15 minutes from Boston's Logan Airport, this hotel features 103 uniquely designed hotel rooms, plus a set of converted Airstream trailers for more of a retro-funk vibe.
Little touches of hospitality at The Verb play into the music theme
At the time of this writing, a stay at The Verb typically starts at over $200, depending on when you visit, and advance booking is recommended, especially during baseball season when the Red Sox play across the street. The crowd at the verb is a lively mix of artists, music lovers, and baseball fanatics who want to stay as close to Fenway Park as humanly possible. The rooms exude creative energy, from the vibrant, multi-colored glass windows to the musical decor. Vintage posters and mid-century furniture adorn the rooms, each coming with its own record player and vinyls for a throwback listening experience. There's even a vinyl record collection in the lobby with over a thousand songs for more extensive browsing and listening.
Beyond the traditional hotel rooms, a 2022 refresh to the property opened up an outdoor seating area for guests and a set of refurbished Airstream "Backstage Trailers" that can be yours for a stay. Its interior designs replicate an artist's cross-country transport. Visitors are quick to compliment the rock n' roll vibes that permeate the property, and the hotel's subtle seclusion is an escape in the heart of Boston's action. Overall, guests comment that the ballpark noise from Fenway is mostly muffled, with the exception of a game-winning moment or two. The temperature-controlled pool is open year-round, and the in-house Japanese restaurant offers a surprisingly vibey dining option within the hotel. From the start of the show to the encore, The Verb hits all the right notes for a stay in Boston.