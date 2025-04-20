Hiding In The Shadow Of Fenway Park Is A Boutique Music-Themed Hotel Offering A Charming Retro Stay In Boston

The city of Boston is known in the sports world as the home of the Red Sox, and around the corner from their home at Fenway Park is a charming hotel that pays tribute to the city's legacy in music. For decades, live music has reverberated through the Fenway Park district in the west end of Boston, from the jazz music of Duke Ellington to the Piano Man himself Billy Joel. The history of musicians that come through Boston resonates directly through the property at The Verb Hotel, which tells Boston's musical stories within each and every room.

This reimagined hotel was formerly a Howard Johnson motor inn has become a boutique hotel destination that sits just steps from a beloved ballpark in the heart of one of America's best cities from a tourism perspective, according to Rick Steves. The Verb Hotel is tucked away on Boylston Street but situated next to Fenway Park. It's walking distance to the Boston Common, America's oldest public park, and a plethora of live music venues that shaped the sounds of Boston for decades to come. Here, guests will find unique amenities, throwback accommodations and a sonically appealing vibe in the heart of the action.