This Puerto Rican Airport Is A Jewel Of The Caribbean With High Scores In Friendliness, Access, And More
Traveling to Puerto Rico soon? Chances are, you'll fly into San Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, the island's busiest hub. And if you're wondering what to expect, we've got you covered! We've reviewed the SkyTrax Ratings for this Puerto Rican gem to understand exactly how passengers perceive the staff, facilities, and more.
Overall, the airport scored 3 out of 5 stars, which is an average rating. However, there were certain areas where the airport excelled. The language skills of staff consistently got four stars, which isn't surprising, seeing how both Spanish and English are official languages in Puerto Rico, and half the population is fully bilingual. Even better, security screening employees scored highly for attitude and courtesy — which isn't always the case at busy, international airports. When trying to make your way through stressful security, these little pleasantries can really make a difference. The FastTrack security screening also received high marks, which bodes well if you're considering getting TSA PreCheck or Global Entry.
If you're someone who gets stressed about navigating airports, you're in luck! Passengers felt the check-in signage was more than adequate, and the check-in area wasn't crowded, with plenty of seats to relax while waiting. Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) were positioned well and clearly, and customers were happy with the displayed language options. The public announcements also received high scores for being easy to understand. So when flying through San Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, expect a warm welcome and an accessible space. And to learn what else awaits you upon landing, keep reading.
What to expect upon arrival at San Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport
San Juan is the ultimate holiday destination when escaping the cold, and as soon as you arrive at the airport, you'll notice sunny skies and a warm climate, with temperatures ranging from 70 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit year-round. After disembarking, you'll head to baggage claim, which is efficiently organized at ground level by immigration. With clear signage, helpful staff, and efficient procedures, you should be able to breeze through the arrival process with minimal wait time. And if you're flying from the U.S. mainland, there's no need to clear passport control.
Navigating new airports is made easy with Google Maps, which allows you to zoom in and get a lay of the land. But to help you out, we'll highlight the necessities. Those traveling with furry friends should know there's a pet relief area by gate B2. If you solely need somewhere to store your things, there's a luggage storage service at ground level. But if you're planning to stay a while, check out our guide on the best Puerto Rico hotels for any budget.
There are a few options to get from the airport to your accommodations, and travelers found the airport's public transit and taxi services average. You can grab a taxi or Uber outside Terminals A or B. While airport dispatchers offer transparent information about taxi pricing, it's always smart to get price estimates before jumping in (or compare taxi fares with Uber). Prefer your own set of wheels? The good news is that the airport's car rental services received high marks, which isn't surprising, as it offers bookings from 14 car rental companies, available for advance or on-site reservations.