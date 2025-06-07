This Puerto Rican Airport Is A Jewel Of The Caribbean With High Scores In Friendliness, Access, And More

Traveling to Puerto Rico soon? Chances are, you'll fly into San Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, the island's busiest hub. And if you're wondering what to expect, we've got you covered! We've reviewed the SkyTrax Ratings for this Puerto Rican gem to understand exactly how passengers perceive the staff, facilities, and more.

Overall, the airport scored 3 out of 5 stars, which is an average rating. However, there were certain areas where the airport excelled. The language skills of staff consistently got four stars, which isn't surprising, seeing how both Spanish and English are official languages in Puerto Rico, and half the population is fully bilingual. Even better, security screening employees scored highly for attitude and courtesy — which isn't always the case at busy, international airports. When trying to make your way through stressful security, these little pleasantries can really make a difference. The FastTrack security screening also received high marks, which bodes well if you're considering getting TSA PreCheck or Global Entry.

If you're someone who gets stressed about navigating airports, you're in luck! Passengers felt the check-in signage was more than adequate, and the check-in area wasn't crowded, with plenty of seats to relax while waiting. Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) were positioned well and clearly, and customers were happy with the displayed language options. The public announcements also received high scores for being easy to understand. So when flying through San Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, expect a warm welcome and an accessible space. And to learn what else awaits you upon landing, keep reading.