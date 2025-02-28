The Best Hotels In Puerto Rico For Any Budget
The U.S. territory that is a short flight from the Lower 48, Puerto Rico is an island paradise that American travelers can visit without carrying a passport. Puerto Rico actually encompasses a few islands, with the hidden islands of Vieques and Culebra also part of it. This is a compact vacation idyll, only 100 miles from one end to the other, but Puerto Rico punches above its weight for things to do, which is why it is the ultimate holiday destination to escape the cold. For starters, there are many amazing beaches dotted all around the archipelago.
The islands are also known for their lively culture, music — bomba and reggaetón were invented in Puerto Rico after all — and food. In addition, the islands feature a vast array of places to stay, with more than 130 hotels dotted around the shores and interior. Looking at hotel booking and online travel agent sites, we've found the best properties in Puerto Rico, arranging them by most affordable to priciest.
SeaGate Hotel
If you time your visit to this small hotel on the verdant isle of Vieques right, you can snag a room for less than $100 per night. Open for several decades, the property comes with views of the Atlantic Ocean and the greenery of the island. It's also right next to Fort Conde de Mirasol, notable for being the last Spanish fort built in the Americas, and now a free museum featuring artwork and exhibits on the island's history.
Accommodations include simple standard rooms, suites, and even a cottage that can sleep up to six people, and that has a rooftop for guests. The main building, with lime-green exteriors, houses most of the rooms, but does not have a restaurant. There is a small pool for visitors to take a dip in, but otherwise, this property doesn't have much in the way of amenities. "This was an amazing gem of a find! The rooms were spacious and quiet except for the squeaking and croaking of frogs at night and the clucking and crowing of roosters in the morning" noted a contributor on Google. "It was so relaxing."
MetroArt Hotel
The name of this reasonably priced property hints at its location. The MetroArt Hotel, in the Santurce district of San Juan, is a couple minutes' walk from the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico, a premier cultural institution for the promotion of Latin artists. It also places guests close to the city's vibrant nightlife around La Placita Santurce, where locals often come to dance salsa in the evenings.
In celebration of its location and theme, the property has an artistic feel, with contemporary works exhibited in rooms and public spaces. Rooms each have their own character, and features include wood floors and furnishings, bathrooms with marble accents, and bright pillows that add pops of color to the decor. There is also a rooftop bar area with views of the sea, something that this commenter on Google enjoyed. "Beautiful quiet boutique hotel. Clean rooms and comfy beds. Love the coffee machine in the lobby and the sitting areas on the 7th floor."
Ponce Plaza Hotel and Casino
A city that sits in the middle of the south coast of Puerto Rico's main island, Ponce is home to this pretty colonial hotel with a sunny exterior that was built in 1882. Its architecture is representative of the Ponce Creole design vernacular found throughout the old part of the city, with fine examples visible around the streets. The hotel celebrates its heritage through the seven suites that are colonial in ambiance, though the 69 other rooms skew more contemporary.
Guests can fuel up at the property's coffee shop or restaurant, and then play the odds at the onsite casino. The city's main carnival, featuring parades and elaborate costumes, runs right by the hotel, which impressed this Tripadvisor contributor. "First time staying at the hotel and loved it. Went for the Carnaval Ponceño and being able to watch the parades from their main balcony was a bonus."
The Looking Glass Hotel
"Fantastic hotel in a great location to get a taste of Puerto Rico," declared a reviewer on Tripadvisor. "The rooms are cozy and I love that all the doors are accessible by typing in your code vs. having a room card." The Looking Glass Hotel sits within a historic building in the Santurce neighborhood of San Juan, but its interiors are definitely modern. The property sits on a corner, an angular edifice with a white exterior.
Rooms are defined by their simplicity. They feature walls the color of aged concrete, wood cabinets, comfortable seating, and unfussy art pieces. Guests can use the property's yoga equipment, and while there is no gym at the hotel, the property does provide passes to nearby facilities. When it's time to unwind, travelers head to the rooftop terrace for a drink and a schmooze with fellow guests. Travelers with mobility issues should note that the hotel does not have an elevator.
Holiday Inn Mayagüez & Tropical Casino Hotel
A city on the west coast, Mayagüez inhabits a space between the mountains and sea. One former guest added on Google. "Holiday Inn in Mayagüez is located in a great spot. The staff is super friendly, rooms are clean and they offer delicious affordable food at their restaurant." Rooms are simply furnished, with leather upholstered couches, and patterned carpets on the floor. They are also extremely practical, with all of them featuring hair dryers, coffee makers, and ironing boards.
The color blue is a constant theme in all accommodation, recalling the shades of the sea. For families, a couple of pools will keep them busy, with a special kids pool designed for younger guests. Local dishes like mofongo (made with plantains) and other delights tempt diners at the West Coast Bistro, while adults can retire to its bar for a nightcap.
Casa Isleña Inn
One of the most alluring aspects of this beachfront hotel in the far west of Puerto Rico, near Rincón, is the live local music. Virtually every day of the week, musicians from the area play as a way to mine local talent and also provide some good cheer to guests. On Sundays, a DJ mans the decks during the brunch and pool happy hour, a popular weekly event at the property.
The dishes made of freshly caught fish at the hotel's restaurant also appeal to visitors. After a hearty repast, guests can retire to accommodations that have an air of rusticity to them, from the weathered wooden floors to the languid ceiling fans, from the patterned bedspreads to the potted plants and views of palms and the sea. The combination of all the attributes was a hit with this contributor on Tripadvisor. "Location is unmatched. Rooms very comfortable. Food delicious and lots of great options. Nightly acoustic live music a great touch. All in all this place was fantastic."
Hotel El Convento
"The hotel has an excellent location in a very pretty part of Old San Juan," opined a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The open courtyard is lovely and peaceful and a good place to read or enjoy a drink. The very best part of our visit was the warm, welcoming, and extremely helpful staff." The former convent was built in the 1600s, and today the property, which is the oldest hotel of the Historic Hotels of America, promises understated luxury.
The butter-colored exteriors of the old Carmelite convent are the taster for interiors of old chests, mahogany beams, ornate iron details, and finishing that showcases local craftsmanship. Rooms, of which there are 81, echo that sentiment through tile floors and marble bathrooms. On the roof terrace, guests can relax in a small pool or recharge in the Jacuzzi. The hotel's location is a short distance from the city's famous citadel.
Copamarina Beach Resort & Spa
Just south of Guánica State Forest, this resort supplies 20 acres of gardens and a generous stretch of beach. "The hotel is one of the best for a calm, serene and a beautiful view. There's tons of aquatic activities to do and a beautiful beachfront," noted a Tripadvisor commenter. The Caribbean Sea is a great place for water lovers to start, easy to access from the half-mile of private beachfront available to resort guests.
Visitors can also unwind in the pool, a curving, sinuous body of water flanked by pool loungers and shaded by skinny palms. They can also relax in the simple rooms where the crisp beds, plain wood headboards, and cool tile floors don't distract guests from the real star — the natural setting. For a real treat, book a treatment at the spa. These include the Areito massage, which uses peppermint and tea tree oils to energize.
Hyatt Place San Juan
"This is a great place to stay," wrote a commenter on Google. "Clean, staff are awesome, bar is great. Totally recommend." The Hyatt Place San Juan is close to both the cruise terminal, and Condado Beach, and a 12-minute drive to the international airport. Guests can also use a free shuttle bus to get to local sights, including Old San Juan, a great place for an epicurean adventure.
Rooms have a clean efficiency about them, separated into spaces that are designed for working and relaxing. Glass-and-wood dividers are cleverly used to demarcate the areas, and help to add a little privacy to the accommodations. Lodgings have a variety of views. Some look onto the tops of swaying palm trees, others survey the waters of San Juan Bay, and there are options for rooms that come with vistas of the pool. Dining tends to be a casual affair, with spots for breakfast, The Placery for lunch and dinners, and bites by the pool.
El Conquistador Resort
Most rooms at this hilltop property in the northeast of Puerto Rico's main island, close to Fajardo, come with views of the sea. This is a big resort, with 572 rooms, though that number is on the rise, with capacity due to increase to 750 rooms by the end of 2026. Within that wealth of accommodations, the room choices are richly varied. The lodging is split into three different areas. Las Brisas and Las Vistas are both elevated, set 300 feet above the Caribbean Sea, and offer rooms and suites with king and queen beds, and views of water and garden.
Closer to the sea, La Marina Village has a similar set up, but is nearer to the shore. There is also Las Casitas Village, a resort within El Conquistador that is all villas that come with butler service as standard. A guest on Tripadvisor enjoyed the property's set-up. "I stayed here in early January. The food in the restaurant was great and the view of the beach from the top of the mountain was awesome."
Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino
The rooftop infinity pool is one of the highlights of this San Juan property right by the convention center and near the cruise terminal. "I loved this hotel," wrote a former guest on Tripadvisor. "Everyone was super professional and the location, food, and pool were amazing. The views were so beautiful." The rooms have soothing color schemes, with whites and beiges predominant.
They offer views of San Juan Bay or the buildings of the city. Some suites even come with their own outdoor deck area, perfect for catching some rays. Dining options at the various restaurants are global, from Japanese rolls to Brazilian-style grilled meats to light, healthy breakfast choices. Guests can work off the calories of their meals with a stop at the infinity pool, located on the fourth floor above part of the property.
Hacienda Tamarindo
The Vieques property on the south coast of the island has views of greenery and the sea. The intimate hotel — it only has 17 rooms — is set on the top of the hill, and from that elevated vantage, guests can look onto the soothing blues of Esperanza Bay. The location was a hit with this former guest, who commented on Tripadvisor. "Very private with an unbelievable view of the ocean from the room and private patio.
Just a few short steps to the pool which was surrounded by gardens ... It was as perfect as it gets for us." Visitors can relax in the hotel's pool, or head to one of the strands of sand, like the nearby black sand beach. Rooms and suites all come with a tropical theme, evident in the wicker furnishings, colorful bed throws, gently whirring ceiling fans, and floors with chunky red tiles. Some have semi-shaded decks with lounge chairs.
Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest, Beach & Golf Resort
Guests can enjoy the sea and El Yunque, the only tropical rainforest in the U.S., right from this property on the northeast coast. "Great resort!" opined a Google contributor. "The room was very clean and modern. Service from staff is exceptional. Location is nice ... not too long of a drive from the airport." Golf is one of the draws for guests to the property, with two courses at the Rio Mar Country Club, designed by Troon Golf.
Players can enjoy long fairways and clipped greens along with views of the Atlantic, El Yunque rainforest, and the Mameyes River. Active guests can also swim in the lagoon-style pool, and wade into the turquoise shallows from the resort's beach. For meals, visitors sample local fare at Iguanas Cocina Puertorriqueña, Caribbean seafood and Italian dishes at Palio, and tapas at the chic Caicu Bar, among other options. Rooms have a welcoming beachy feel, with white-on-white bedding, and cool blues on area rugs.
Club Seabourne
This intimate hotel in Culebra, an island with some of the Caribbean's prettiest beaches, offers three different categories of rooms. The Nest is the entry-level accommodation, good for two people, and situated close to the pool and bar. It is a smart choice for couples, as is the Deluxe Villa where the ambience is a bit more plush. That room has a separate seating area with a long leather couch, and from its vantage on a hill, it offers vistas of Fulladoza Bay.
The largest room is the Family Villa, split into two rooms and capable of housing four guests. The hotel provides easy access to the Caribbean Sea, thanks to its location on the Punta Aloe peninsula in the south of Culebra. "Loved everything about this place!" wrote a Tripadvisor contributor. "Incredible staff, comfortable cottage, great breakfast, beautiful pool and nice outdoor lounge/bar area." Breakfast is the only meal served.
Fairmont El San Juan Hotel
The property sits on Isla Verde Beach and is close to Old San Juan. First opened in 1958, but since restored, the property is not only located at the beachfront but also provides guests with a collection of curving pools right by the sand. Guests can slip into them from the comfort of a private cabana or the numerous lounge chairs around them.
"The hotel itself is a tropical oasis, with lush gardens, top-notch dining options, and a pool area that's perfect for lounging or taking a swim," explained a Google commenter. Food ranges from steaks at Meat Market to Japanese at Sushi By Bou, and there is even a pizzeria. Blues that reflect the color of the nearby sea, recur in rooms and suites, while villas favor decor that leans more toward wood and with neutral tones. The property also has its own casino, the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino.
St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort
For a seasoned traveler writing on Tripadvisor, this resort is unmatched. "I'm kinda old and have over 4,000 hotel nights to my credit so placing this St Regis as my #1 of all time is saying something." Located east of San Juan, the property has two miles of beachfront. The sense of nature is all-consuming, thanks to the setting between the Espíritu Santo River State Preserve, and the famous El Yunque National Forest.
The property is huge, almost 500 acres spread across land that was once a coconut farm. There is much to keep guests entertained, including an 18-hole golf course, a full spa, numerous pools to lounge in, and even and even a hike onsite. Rooms feature crisp white linens on beds, and touches of aquamarine that recall the colors of the sea.
Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve
Expect to pay more than $1,000 per night for accommodations at this five-star beachfront resort. For that stately sum, you can look forward to an experience that excels, as this Tripadvisor contributor explained. "The rooms were amazing and I can't say enough about the plunge pool, which I highly recommend getting. And the beach was just feet away from my pool. The food at each of the restaurants was fantastic and the spa is one of the best I've been to around the world."
Rooms are notable for their space, divided into villas and residences, and enjoy sea views from living areas, decks, and even from bedrooms that have sliding doors that open to the elements. For treatments taken in a lush jungle setting, book a session at Spa Botánico. Dining includes Asian, Latin, Italian, and Japanese. Golf, sunset sails, diving excursions, and more round out a stay.
Methodology
To narrow down this list of properties, we consulted with the official Puerto Rico tourism site, and also online travel agents like Booking.com and Expedia. We then fine-tuned our findings by picking hotels all over the islands, only choosing properties that scored 4/5 or higher on either Tripadvisor or Google. We also used reviews from those sites written by prior guests. Finally, we checked room rates for a four-night stay in the summer, and ranked the properties from least to most expensive, ranging from $100 to $1,100 per night. A mid-range hotel on this list for instance, costs about $230 for an average summer night.