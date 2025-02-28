The Best Hotels In Puerto Rico For Any Budget

The U.S. territory that is a short flight from the Lower 48, Puerto Rico is an island paradise that American travelers can visit without carrying a passport. Puerto Rico actually encompasses a few islands, with the hidden islands of Vieques and Culebra also part of it. This is a compact vacation idyll, only 100 miles from one end to the other, but Puerto Rico punches above its weight for things to do, which is why it is the ultimate holiday destination to escape the cold. For starters, there are many amazing beaches dotted all around the archipelago.

The islands are also known for their lively culture, music — bomba and reggaetón were invented in Puerto Rico after all — and food. In addition, the islands feature a vast array of places to stay, with more than 130 hotels dotted around the shores and interior. Looking at hotel booking and online travel agent sites, we've found the best properties in Puerto Rico, arranging them by most affordable to priciest.