The World's First Designated 'Blue Destination' Is Home To A Caribbean Marine Park Perfect For Snorkeling

Bonaire might sound like a little-known, off-the-beaten-path Caribbean island, but it's actually pretty easily accessible. Visitors can find direct flights from many larger international airports into Flamingo International Airport in Kralendijk, the largest city on the island. Once on the 24-mile-long island, it's relatively easy to get around, with renting a car or a scooter typically being the preferred method of transportation. Breathtaking year-round, Bonaire is situated outside of the hurricane belt, with the dry season (January through September) bringing calm seas and incredible visibility for snorkeling and diving.

If ocean activities are on the menu (and why wouldn't they be in the world's first Blue Destination?), 1000 Steps Beach is a prime spot for exploring stunning coral reefs and snorkeling with turtles. While the underwater world here is some of the best, the beach can hide sharp coral, so we highly recommend bringing a pair of water shoes with you.

Klein Bonaire is another must-see. This tiny island is not only one of the top snorkeling spots in the Caribbean, but it also has some of the most magnificent pearly-white shores in the world. The island is accessible by water taxi, but if you prefer to explore alongside the experts, you can also book a snorkeling tour or a catamaran cruise for a more curated experience.

In a world where many are chasing luxury, Bonaire is the type of place that reminds us that the greatest treasures lie in nature — and the things we do to protect it.