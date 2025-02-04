Little-Known Caribbean Islands For Marine Life Lovers

For many travelers, the Caribbean is the very definition of paradise. The destination has, after all, successfully portrayed itself as an easy, breezy vacation option. That is because the image of the Caribbean is invariably always a place that's sunny, where languid palm trees flutter in the gentle coastal breeze, and where sandy beaches lead to clear, calm, turquoise seas. For fans of swimming in the sea, or lounging on delicious beaches, there are few better places so close to the U.S.

A few islands in the Caribbean are high on the radar of international travelers, locations that have fun water parks to check out, or excellent all-inclusive resorts for adults only. But for every familiar island rich in marine life, like Jamaica, St. Thomas, or Barbados, there are many more that exist in the background. For divers and snorkelers — or even simple fans of aquatic life — looking for a lesser-known gem with rich, healthy marine treasures, the choices are impressive.