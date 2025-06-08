Hidden In A Quiet California Region Is A Secret, Tranquil Lake Beach Begging For An Afternoon Picnic And Swim
It would be practically sacrilegious not to make time to bask along the sandy shores of a tree-lined lake during a getaway in Northern California, a place beloved for its uninterrupted miles upon miles of rambling wilds. Straddling the border between California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe's beautiful beaches are among the state's most popular tourist water spots, drawing millions of visitors each year. But if you're seeking a quieter escape, mosey on over to the tranquil beaches of Whiskeytown Lake for an afternoon picnic or swim.
Don't let the name fool you — Whiskeytown Lake is far from raucous. This dreamy reservoir is hidden well away in the foothills of the Klamath Mountains on the outskirts of rural Shasta County, so you can have that much-needed one-on-one time with nature without any interruption. With almost 40 miles of shoreline, Whiskeytown Lake comes top-rated on Tripadvisor, ranking very high on the travel platform's list of the best bodies of water the region has to offer. The reservoir's crystal-clear waters are part of the 42,000-acre Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, which has a pretty incredible past dating back to the Gold Rush era.
You see, the lake was created in the early 1960s by damming up the waters of the nearby Clear Creek. This flooded the valley that once served as home to the residents of Whiskeytown, an old mining community founded back in the mid-1800s. Today, you'll find the place teeming with rushing waterfalls, rugged trails, cozy picnic sites, and several swim beaches, so be sure to pack those hiking shoes and sunblock. You're going to need them.
Life's a beach at Whiskeytown Lake
With calm, clear waters set against a backdrop of lofty trees and mountains, Whiskeytown Lake looks like a scene straight out of a Hallmark film. In true movie magic fashion, the reservoir has not one, not two, but three main swim beaches to choose from, all of which feature designated swimming areas so you can splash around in the water without having to duck and dive away from any boats.
Brandy Creek, the most popular beach, hugs the western shoreline; Oak Bottom Beach sits to the north; and East Beach lies, well, that one's pretty self-explanatory. Enjoy an afternoon of kayaking, paddleboarding, water skiing, scuba diving, or boating. If you want to get out on the water but don't have any gear, head on over to the marinas at Oak Bottom and Brandy Creek. Open seasonally, the facilities offer a range of watercraft rentals, from kayaks and standup paddleboards to ski boats and pontoons.
You'll be happy to learn that the beaches underwent several upgrades ahead of the 2025 summer season, including grooming the sand to clear away any debris and slathering a fresh coat of paint on the picnic tables. These, along with barbecue grills, can be found scattered around the lake, if you want to tuck into a packed lunch. Need more space? Go online to reserve a space at the Whiskey Creek Group Picnic Area, which stands across from the Whiskey Creek Boat Ramp on the northern shore. The day-use site is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and even has its own beach. If you want to stay the night, the recreation area also has more than 150 campsites, ranging in price between $20 and $80 per night, at the time of writing.
A few things to note before visiting
Ready to plug Whiskeytown Lake into your GPS? The reservoir is only about 10 miles outside of the city of Redding, which does have a small regional airport if you're coming in from way out of town. But before you pack your beach bag, here's what you need to know. For starters, although leashed dogs are permitted on the hiking trails, they aren't allowed at any of the swimming beaches. Smoking and drinking alcohol are also off limits. As of May 2025, there are still a few partial closures throughout Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, the result of the devastating Carr Fire, which burned through 97% of the park in 2018. These include some of the hiking trails, such as those around Mill Creek, which remain temporarily closed due to burn scar hazards.
The areas of Whiskeytown that reopened after the fires are accessible 24 hours a day, year-round, with the exception of day-use sites and any seasonal closures. You'll need to show an entrance pass to visit, which can be purchased online or at the park's visitor center during normal business hours. Basic passes range between $15 and $25, at the time of writing, and are good for 7 days. You can also nab a Four Park Annual Pass for $55, which lasts for 12 months. In addition to Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, the pass grants entry to Crater Lake National Park, Lava Beds National Monument, and Lassen Volcanic National Park, California's most underrated national park.
Looking for more lakes to explore in the area? Shasta Lake, California's largest man-made lake, is only about 20 minutes away and features miles of shoreline campsites, not to mention a pretty cool network of limestone caverns.