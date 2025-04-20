California's Largest Man-Made Lake Has Miles Of Shoreline Camping, Caverns, And Houseboat Vacation Rentals
A trip to California wouldn't be complete without a visit to one of the state's beautiful bodies of water. Sure, the Pacific Ocean is probably the most obvious choice. However, the Golden State offers visitors a myriad of other sun-soaked water adventures by way of its more than 3,000 freshwater lakes and reservoirs. You could see Big Bear Lake, one of the most-filmed lakes in California, or take a splash on the wild side at Mono Lake, one of California's most mesmerizing and dangerous lakes. But for those seeking an unforgettable lake retreat, a vacation on Shasta Lake is a must.
Tucked away in Northern California, about 10 miles north of Redding, this sprawling reservoir is a popular destination for camping and houseboating. Not to mention, the area is renowned for its network of limestone caverns. Nestled in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Shasta Lake was formed by the construction of the Shasta Dam, a 602-foot-tall concrete barrier that was completed in 1945 to trap the rushing waters of Northern California's Sacramento River.
Spanning about 30,000 acres, Shasta Lake isn't your average waterhole; it holds the distinction of being California's largest man-made lake. And when it's at full capacity, the teal-toned reservoir has nearly 400 miles of shoreline to explore, making for a thrilling getaway in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. As one Tripadvisor reviewer shared online: "The size of Shasta Lake is amazing. Miles and miles of shoreline. [Lots] of recreational boating etc. Houseboats are a big thing. You can rent one and just stay on the lake for days. There are camping and picnic sites ... And be sure to visit the dam."
Go camping or rent a houseboat on Shasta Lake
The greater Shasta Lake region has a number of accommodation options. Of course, you could opt to stay in a more luxurious abode in the nearby city of Redding, which offers travelers the nearest point of entry via the Redding Airport. But those desiring one-of-a-kind lodging can enjoy a true getaway on the water by checking into a homey houseboat courtesy of rental companies like Jones Valley Resort and Silverthorn Resort. Houseboats.com offers a variety of houseboat vacation rentals for three, four, or seven-night voyages, with prices ranging from about $2,300 to $6,800, at the time of writing.
For a more relaxing respite in nature, opt to spend the night in one of Shasta Lake's many campsites. The reservoir has four major arms: the Sacramento, McCloud, Sulanharas Creek, formerly known as the Squaw Arm, and the Pit, and each branch offers its own unique camping areas. Antlers Campground, situated on the upper Sacramento Arm, is perched high on a bluff above the lake, offering guests spectacular views of the surrounding landscape. The McCloud Arm's McCloud Bridge Campground and Ellery Creek Campground — two of the more popular waterfront campsites — offer prime lake access when the reservoir is at its highest. And Mariners Point Group Campground, located at the junction of the Pit and Sulanharas Creek Arms, provides ample opportunities for hiking in the nearby Shasta-Trinity National Forest. It's important to note that many of Shasta Lake's campsites are not always open year-round, largely due to inclement weather conditions. So be sure to check the Forest Service's website for up-to-date availability.
Explore the caverns and other attractions at Shasta Lake
With your accommodations squared away, it's time to see the sights. At the top of the list is Lake Shasta Caverns, an expansive network of caves situated near the McCloud Arm, 900 feet above the man-made lake. This incredible attraction was designated a National Natural Landmark in 2012. The caverns were formed by the natural erosion of limestone rock by rushing water more than 200 million years ago, leaving behind striking crystal and calcite formations. The site is only accessible by boat, which you can easily do via a two-hour sightseeing tour from Lake Shasta Cavern Tours. The guide takes tourists on a catamaran across the reservoir's McCloud Arm, followed by a scenic bus tour to the site's entrance, before journeying through the underground caverns.
While in the vicinity of Redding, be sure to check out the Sundial Bridge, a pedestrian bridge and functioning sundial that spans the Sacramento River, connecting two other attractions: Turtle Bay Exploration Park and the Sacramento River National Recreation Trail. The former is a 300-acre cultural center that houses a museum and a variety of informational exhibits. The latter is a more than 17-mile paved trail that takes hikers from the bridge to the Shasta Dam. On the prowl for another expansive body of water to explore in Northern California? Check out Clear Lake, California's largest natural lake and up-and-coming wine region, which is located about 170 miles south of Shasta Lake.