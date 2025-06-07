Turks And Caicos' Most Lavish Beachfront Resort Has A Stunning Infinity Pool And A 25,000-Square-Foot Spa
It's hard to go wrong with any trip to Turks and Caicos. When you think about it, you've got everything you could possibly need. The crystal blue water is perfect for snorkeling or diving and the white sand beaches are made for relaxing. It's no wonder Turks and Caicos, located in the Atlantic Ocean southwest of the Bahamas, attracts everyone from solo travelers to families with children of all ages. Whether you plan to visit during the high season (December to April) or low season (which consists of late summer to early fall), there's one hotel that's a winner from the inside out.
The Palms Turks and Caicos, located on Grace Bay Beach — one of the 25 best beaches in the Caribbean – has been open since 2005 and underwent a major $18 million renovation in late 2024. The upgrade to the property included building a new oceanfront restaurant serving up Mexican cuisine and upgrades to the lighting and bathrooms in guest rooms. One upgrade that truly stands out is the pool area that isn't just great for swimming, but also has lounge areas for major relaxation and even some hidden alcoves if you just want to catch up on your reading or listen to the waves crashing. Did we also mention there's a 25,000-square-foot spa for even more tranquility?
Relax in style at The Palms Turks and Caicos
As a part of the multi-million dollar renovations, the revamped pool deck is sure to be another reason why The Palms is one of the 10 best resorts in Turks and Caicos. Indulge in the swim-up bar and sip on delicious craft cocktails. Enjoy your drink while in the water or lay back in one of the many loungers that are covered in terry fabric. The hotel also has quite a few complimentary treats like chilled towels, fresh fruit every afternoon, and equipment for non-motorized water activities like kayaking, paddle boarding, and snorkeling.
If all of that isn't relaxing enough, The Palms Turks and Caicos has a spa that's so popular that the hotel recommends guests book services at least two weeks ahead of arrival. Open daily until 6 p.m. and serving guests 14 years and older, the tranquil area is quite spacious and takes up one acre of the 12-acre property. Choose from a range of 60 to 90 minute massages, facials, and body wraps. Also, the spa has several treatments that are exclusive to the property. There's the 90-minute Mother of Pearl scrub which uses hand-crushed and locally-sourced conch shells to exfoliate the skin. Another 90-minute treatment is the Zareeba, which consists of a massage and an herbal steam.
Though these amenities are surely to be enjoyed by adults in the family, the little ones won't be left out. In addition to the aforementioned complimentary non-motorized water sports, the Conch Kritters Club is specifically designed for kids aged 4 to 12 years old. Full-day or half-day activities are available rain or shine in the clubhouse or on the beach where kids can enjoy toys and floats. Also, babysitting services are available as long as you make arrangements 24 hours in advance.
The Palms Turks and Caicos in-room amenities
Part of the 2024 renovation also included a few guest room upgrades, like revamped kitchen counters and fixtures. The one, two, and three-bedroom suites have king-size beds and full kitchens complete with appliances to prepare anything from full meals to a light bite. The rooms don't just look stunning, but they're also quite spacious — 1,600 square feet for the one bedroom and 2,700 square feet for the three bedroom that sleeps up to eight people. Also, if one of the three on-site dining options doesn't work for you, there's always 24-hour room service or you can even dine under the stars with a customized menu and a personal butler.
The Palms might feel like a zen oasis that's a million miles away, but with many direct flights from the U.S. to Turks and Caicos, it's an easy journey whether you choose to travel alone or bring the entire family. The resort is located on the island of Providenciales, one of the best beach destinations in the Caribbean, and travelers can easily fly into the Providenciales International Airport, which is less than a 20-minute drive away from The Palms. The most common form of transport from the airport to the resort is a taxi or car rental. However, visitors can also arrange an airport pickup via the hotel's concierge.