Turks And Caicos' Most Lavish Beachfront Resort Has A Stunning Infinity Pool And A 25,000-Square-Foot Spa

As a part of the multi-million dollar renovations, the revamped pool deck is sure to be another reason why The Palms is one of the 10 best resorts in Turks and Caicos. Indulge in the swim-up bar and sip on delicious craft cocktails. Enjoy your drink while in the water or lay back in one of the many loungers that are covered in terry fabric. The hotel also has quite a few complimentary treats like chilled towels, fresh fruit every afternoon, and equipment for non-motorized water activities like kayaking, paddle boarding, and snorkeling.

If all of that isn't relaxing enough, The Palms Turks and Caicos has a spa that's so popular that the hotel recommends guests book services at least two weeks ahead of arrival. Open daily until 6 p.m. and serving guests 14 years and older, the tranquil area is quite spacious and takes up one acre of the 12-acre property. Choose from a range of 60 to 90 minute massages, facials, and body wraps. Also, the spa has several treatments that are exclusive to the property. There's the 90-minute Mother of Pearl scrub which uses hand-crushed and locally-sourced conch shells to exfoliate the skin. Another 90-minute treatment is the Zareeba, which consists of a massage and an herbal steam.

Though these amenities are surely to be enjoyed by adults in the family, the little ones won't be left out. In addition to the aforementioned complimentary non-motorized water sports, the Conch Kritters Club is specifically designed for kids aged 4 to 12 years old. Full-day or half-day activities are available rain or shine in the clubhouse or on the beach where kids can enjoy toys and floats. Also, babysitting services are available as long as you make arrangements 24 hours in advance.