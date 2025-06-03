The Popular Tropical Island Paradise That Has Officially Moved To A Safer Travel Tier

Caribbean islands are exciting to visit, as they offer beautiful coastal views and unique activities to partake in. Unfortunately, not every island is considered especially safe and a few have pretty high danger levels, such as the U.S. government's new travel advisory warning tourists about a popular Caribbean destination. One island, Jamaica, has been considered quite a dangerous place for tourists for a few years now. After a push-back from the country, the United States decided to go and visit again to see if the rating could change, and it seems that it has. As of May 29, 2025, the travel advisory warning for Jamaica dropped from Level 2. Previously, in January 2024, it was labeled a Level 3 (via Travel+Leisure) advisory. Essentially, what this means is that instead of warning Americans against visiting Jamaica, the Department of State has now said it is alright to visit as long as you are cautious.

The reason for the rating in the first place was due to crime. Jamaica has had a pretty high level of danger, but it's gone down since 2024 –– and popular tourist areas are even lower than in the rest of the country. This is why it's a good idea to stay in places designed for tourists with positive ratings, such as the 10 best beach resorts in Jamaica. However, even then, there is still a sizable risk. According to the travel advisory published on the U.S. State Department website, "The homicide rate reported by the Government of Jamaica is among the highest in the Western Hemisphere. Armed robberies and sexual assaults are common." Additionally, the advisory continues, "U.S. citizens report slow or unsatisfactory response to serious criminal incidents. When arrests are made, cases are infrequently prosecuted to a final verdict and sentence."