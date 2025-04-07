The US Government's New Travel Advisory Warns Tourists About A Popular Caribbean Destination

The U.S. Department of State has updated its travel advisory for visitors to The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. The nation, an archipelago of nearly 700 islands that begin just 55 miles from the Florida coast, lies in the Atlantic Ocean. Still, it is commonly grouped with other Caribbean nations due to its climate, culture, and political links. But, with only about 30 inhabited islands, few other destinations have such a wide variety of conditions to explore. Your vacation experience in The Bahamas can range from crowded big cities (with big-city problems) to deserted tropical islands where you're completely alone.

This new travel guidance is an update to the January 2024 advisory about crime in The Bahamas, which showed that Nassau is a more dangerous destination than most people realize. According to the new advisory, from the U.S. Department of State, "violent crime — like armed robberies, burglaries, and sexual assaults" resulted in The Bahamas being upgraded to a Level 2 nation. The State Department ranks the safety of traveling to other countries on a four-tiered scale: Level 1 is "exercise normal precautions," Level 2 (where The Bahamas are currently ranked) means "exercise increased caution," Level 3 you should "reconsider travel," and Level 4 is "do not travel."

The new advisory focuses on four topics of note. Violent crime in the capital city Nassau and Freeport, The Bahamas' second-largest city, is still a top concern. The new advisory also warns travelers about boating, noting that watercraft and jet ski operators may use or rent unsafe equipment or go out in hazardous weather conditions. Beach safety, particularly the rigors of snorkeling and the danger of sharks, is mentioned. Finally, travelers are reminded that all firearms and ammunition are illegal in The Bahamas and that the penalties for getting caught with any are stiff.