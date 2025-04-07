The US Government's New Travel Advisory Warns Tourists About A Popular Caribbean Destination
The U.S. Department of State has updated its travel advisory for visitors to The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. The nation, an archipelago of nearly 700 islands that begin just 55 miles from the Florida coast, lies in the Atlantic Ocean. Still, it is commonly grouped with other Caribbean nations due to its climate, culture, and political links. But, with only about 30 inhabited islands, few other destinations have such a wide variety of conditions to explore. Your vacation experience in The Bahamas can range from crowded big cities (with big-city problems) to deserted tropical islands where you're completely alone.
This new travel guidance is an update to the January 2024 advisory about crime in The Bahamas, which showed that Nassau is a more dangerous destination than most people realize. According to the new advisory, from the U.S. Department of State, "violent crime — like armed robberies, burglaries, and sexual assaults" resulted in The Bahamas being upgraded to a Level 2 nation. The State Department ranks the safety of traveling to other countries on a four-tiered scale: Level 1 is "exercise normal precautions," Level 2 (where The Bahamas are currently ranked) means "exercise increased caution," Level 3 you should "reconsider travel," and Level 4 is "do not travel."
The new advisory focuses on four topics of note. Violent crime in the capital city Nassau and Freeport, The Bahamas' second-largest city, is still a top concern. The new advisory also warns travelers about boating, noting that watercraft and jet ski operators may use or rent unsafe equipment or go out in hazardous weather conditions. Beach safety, particularly the rigors of snorkeling and the danger of sharks, is mentioned. Finally, travelers are reminded that all firearms and ammunition are illegal in The Bahamas and that the penalties for getting caught with any are stiff.
Are The Bahamas safe to visit?
The crime problem in The Bahamas is thankfully limited to the biggest cities. According to the advisory, "Most crime occurs in Nassau and Freeport on New Providence and Grand Bahama islands." Unfortunately, those cities are places that are hard to avoid; they're the largest cruise ship ports. But, if you happen to be traveling to the less-visited islands of The Bahamas, like Elbow Cay, big-city crime will seem a world away.
The note about firearms and ammunition is new for 2025. The Bahamas has strict firearms laws, and the updated advisory may be in response to the arrest of an American man found carrying ammunition when boarding a flight in Freeport. Several similar incidents in the Turks and Caicos, where the offense carries a mandatory 12-year prison sentence, have resulted in at least five Americans being arrested. The new advisory states, "Firearms and ammunition are illegal — including small quantities brought by mistake in carry-on bags or luggage. Police strictly enforce these laws — even at the airport when travelers are leaving."
Other Level 2 Caribbean nations are Cuba, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the Turks and Caicos, while several — Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Haiti — have more serious Level 3 or 4 advisories in place. Interestingly, many Western European countries, including France, Germany, and the U.K., share Level 2 status on the State Department advisory list — as does Antarctica. If you're planning to visit The Bahamas, make sure to review the full text of the advisory directly from the U.S. Department of State. It's also a good idea to check the current alerts posted on the U.S. Embassy in The Bahamas website before you go.