If You're Bringing A Gift On A Flight, Avoid This Common Mistake Or TSA Could Give You Problems
If you're jumping on a plane to visit a loved one for a birthday or special occasion, you may want to think twice before packing their gift. We're definitely not telling you to skip out on getting them something special for their big day. But just know that if you don't plan appropriately when flying with the gift, it could cause problems with TSA.
There are several common mistakes people make when going to the airport, and one is traveling with a wrapped gift. Sure, you know that what's inside that wrapped box is innocent. Chances are, you're not gifting something that's not allowed on a plane, but when it's wrapped, TSA agents aren't always sure what's in the package. That's why the agency suggests on its website that you skip the wrapping paper if you don't want security officers to possibly rip it open.
Will TSA always unwrap your gift to see what's inside? Well, that's questionable. As Redditor u/koichikita shared, "The last few times I've had presents on domestic flights, they've been opened, but not all of them." It can be hard to understand why TSA rules are annoyingly inconsistent, but there isn't a definite answer on this. What we do know is that wrapped items will go through screening like all of your other belongings. If there's any doubt about what's inside, or if it triggers an alarm during screening, it will need to be unwrapped.
How to travel with a gift and not get held up by TSA
If you're traveling with gifts, save yourself the hassle with TSA and don't wrap them ahead of time. You may want to consider wrapping them when you arrive at your destination. You can pack wrapping paper, but let's face it: You probably don't have room in your bag to try to squeeze in one of those giant rolls of wrapping paper. Including that bulky item in your bag definitely isn't among flight attendants' top packing tricks for maximizing space. A better option would be folded wrapping paper sheets like the American Greetings Wrapping Paper Sheets with Gridlines that can lie flat and save precious space in your bag.
Another thing you may want to consider is putting your gift in a bag instead of wrapping it in paper. If your gift is wrapped in paper and TSA wants to inspect it, they're going to tear the paper off — and the time you put into wrapping the gift will be in vain. Instead of using wrapping paper, a gift bag like the ones in Hallmark's Recyclable Gift Bag Assortment will give you a less traumatic experience when it comes time for TSA to look inside. You may also want to consider a decorative gift box that you don't have to wrap. Just open up the bag or box, let the TSA agent peek inside, and you'll be on your way.