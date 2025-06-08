If You're Bringing A Gift On A Flight, Avoid This Common Mistake Or TSA Could Give You Problems

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're jumping on a plane to visit a loved one for a birthday or special occasion, you may want to think twice before packing their gift. We're definitely not telling you to skip out on getting them something special for their big day. But just know that if you don't plan appropriately when flying with the gift, it could cause problems with TSA.

There are several common mistakes people make when going to the airport, and one is traveling with a wrapped gift. Sure, you know that what's inside that wrapped box is innocent. Chances are, you're not gifting something that's not allowed on a plane, but when it's wrapped, TSA agents aren't always sure what's in the package. That's why the agency suggests on its website that you skip the wrapping paper if you don't want security officers to possibly rip it open.

Will TSA always unwrap your gift to see what's inside? Well, that's questionable. As Redditor u/koichikita shared, "The last few times I've had presents on domestic flights, they've been opened, but not all of them." It can be hard to understand why TSA rules are annoyingly inconsistent, but there isn't a definite answer on this. What we do know is that wrapped items will go through screening like all of your other belongings. If there's any doubt about what's inside, or if it triggers an alarm during screening, it will need to be unwrapped.