It's Not Just You. Here's Why TSA Rules Are Always Annoyingly Inconsistent

Everyone wants to avoid mistakes that could slow you down at airport security and figure out the hacks to zip through TSA before their next flight, but it seems like the rules change all the time. Sometimes you might be told to leave your shoes on and keep your laptop in the bag, and other times it's shoes off, jacket off, belt off, liquids and electronics in the bin. If you've had this experience, you're not alone. TSA regulations are different depending on what airport you go to, what TSA officer is working, and even which lane you end up in. There are a few reasons for this including, intentional security strategies, differences in technology, and the level of enforcement at different airports.

While you might feel like you're living in an alternate reality when you hear a TSA agent shouting at passengers to do the opposite of what they were shouting at you to do on the last flight you took, this is something that happens all the time. There's no doubt that TSA rules are inconsistent. So, when you take a flight, the best thing you can do is to listen to what TSA officers are instructing the people in front of you to do. If you're not sure what the rules are at a particular airport, it's a good idea to ask. In fact, you may want to ask even if you've been through that airport before. This is because the TSA apparently makes the rules inconsistent on purpose to make it harder for those trying to circumvent the rules to know what to expect — but that's not the only explanation for this frustrating phenomenon.