The Surprisingly Effective Ways Frequent Fliers Avoid Long Waits At The Baggage Carousel

You're standing at baggage claim watching bag after bag go around the carousel, and none of them are yours. It's an experience frequent fliers know well. As anxiety-inducing as it might be, your bags aren't lost — they're just at the very end of the line, seemingly behind all the other baggage from your plane. If you're in a hurry to make a connection or just desperate to get to your hotel and sleep after a long flight, having your bag come out first could make all the difference. Those who fly often have a lot of strategies for trying to come out ahead, including getting a fragile sticker put on their luggage, waiting until the last possible second to check in, and securing a coveted priority tag for their bag.

The most effective method of getting your bag quickly isn't actually a way of beating the system; it's buying into it. How you get priority for your bags depends on the airline, but in general, when you buy premium tickets or join certain tiers of airline loyalty programs, your checked bags will be tagged with a priority tag. Theoretically, that means your bags should be one of the first on the carousel. In practice, that's not always the case. Some fliers have reported inconsistency from region to region, airport to airport, and even domestic to international flights. Take a look at which airlines you should be booking to save on first-class seats to give yourself the best shot, but if it's still out of your price range, it might be time to consider the more unconventional strategies that some travelers swear by.