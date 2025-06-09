Hawaii's Underrated Hiking Gem Is Perfect For Adventurers Seeking Lava Tubes And Birdwatching

Hawaii does not disappoint. From "Jurassic Park"-reminiscent hiking trails to forest bathing experiences, its lush green landscapes, towering trees, and tropical weather will immerse you in an otherworldly adventure. For those seeking a hike rich in local flora and fauna, Waihou Spring Trail would be a wise choice.

Located near Pukalani and the overlooked Makawao Forest Reserve on the island of Maui, the trail is part of Hawaii's Na Ala Hele Trail and Access Program which supports access for cultural and research purposes as well as public recreation. A year-round destination, the loop takes a little over an hour to complete, surrounded by chirping birds and a refreshing mountain breeze. The upper section is a family-friendly area leading to a viewpoint from which visitors can take a break and admire the North Shore of Maui and Central Valley, whereas the lower section is steep and best for more experienced hikers.

The route opening the path to the spring may be challenging due to its slippery ground, but it's worth the effort. Starting from the lookout point, you'll descend a steep, 600-foot path with switchbacks that lead to the Kailua Gulch watershed. Once you reach this basin, small cascades may run from the cliff walls — but the amount of water will depend on the season. The word "Waihou" actually translates to "new water" in Hawaiian and refers to this natural spring.