Georgia's Unique Tour Walks TV Buffs Through Iconic Scenes In The 'Hollywood Of The South'
Over the years, the state of Georgia (primarily Atlanta and its surroundings) has become a filming hotspot for various TV series, such as "Stranger Things" and "Cobra Kai," and films like "Baby Driver" and "The Hunger Games" franchise. Several top-grossing Marvel blockbusters also have the Peach State as their backdrop, including "Black Panther," "Avengers: Endgame," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," and "Captain America: Civil War."
Unsurprisingly, Georgia's moniker as the "Hollywood of the South" is well-earned. And if you pay a visit to this state's camera-hungry capital, you'll likely recognize some of the buildings and neighborhoods from your favorite shows and films. For example, President Snow's opulent residence in "The Hunger Games" is none other than the Swan House, a luxurious mansion in the heart of Atlanta.
But there's one long-running show in particular that has helped to place the "Hollywood of the South" on the map as a filming mecca: "The Walking Dead" (TWD). The series follows a group of survivors, led by Rick Grimes, who must navigate a world ravaged by a zombie apocalypse. Running for 11 seasons and spawning six spin-offs, the acclaimed horror series won several awards (including two Primetime Emmys), along with the hearts of its viewers worldwide. And for true fans of the now-concluded show, there's a unique tour in Atlanta, "Walking Dead in the City," which takes attendees through some of its most iconic scenes and sets. It's run by DTours, an operation founded by Atlanta resident Dan Tanner. DTours provides one-of-a-kind, private guided excursions by locals in Hawai'i, Charleston, Savannah, and Atlanta. And participants of this particular tour are taken on a storytelling journey by an expert guide through the world of Rick and the other survivors as they battle each other and hordes of zombies (called "walkers") along the way.
Everything you need to know about the 'Walking Dead in the City' tour in Atlanta
Your guide provides pick-up and drop-off services at locations in Buckhead, Midtown, or Downtown. From there, you'll first head to the Jackson Street Bridge, where the famous image from the show's poster (Rick arriving in deserted Atlanta on horseback) was taken. Georgia State Capitol, standing in as the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History and raided by survivors in Season 9, is the next stop, followed by Grant Park, Rick's old neighborhood. Collier Metals LLC, the following stop, is the site of Terminus, the supposed sanctuary for survivors featured in Seasons 4 and 5, where "those who arrive survive." Finally, you'll visit the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, the location for The Center for Disease Control (CDC), where Rick's survivor group travels to in Season 1 to find answers about the virus.
"Walking Dead in the City" runs daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and costs $150 for a three-hour tour. Additionally, hardcore TWD fans can consider two other tours. "Where the Walking Dead Lives" is offered daily at 10 a.m. as well, and it's the same price and duration. It will take you to Senoia, Georgia's under-the-radar filming gem full of movie magic, about an hour from Atlanta. This city is the site of the towns Woodbury and Alexandria. Meanwhile, "The Walking Dead VIP DTour" also runs every day at 10 a.m. but is seven hours and costs $300 per person. It combines the Senoia and Atlanta-based tours, so you can spend a day fully immersed in the world of walkers and survivors. You'll also enjoy lunch (not included in the price) at Nic & Norman's in Senoia. This Southern-inspired restaurant chain was founded by TWD's director, Greg Nicotero, and Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus.
Planning your visit to Atlanta, Georgia
"Walking Dead in the City" has a current rating of 5.0 ("Excellent") on Tripadvisor, with attendees noting that the tour was personalized, the guides were knowledgeable and friendly, and the experience was worth the price. For your tour, make sure that you wear comfortable walking shoes and layers of clothing, and pack an umbrella. If you'd like to schedule a tour outside of the times listed, contact DTours directly.
While tours are offered year-round, you may want to consider factors like the weather and crowds when planning your visit. Atlanta's climate is classified as humid subtropical, meaning that the summers can be hot and muggy. July is the hottest month, with temperatures soaring to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, while in January, they can drop to 34 degrees. Spring and fall have the most pleasant weather (but the latter is the height of hurricane season). June through August is also peak tourism season (despite the heat), so spring is typically the best time to visit to avoid extreme temperatures and large crowds. To reach Atlanta, you'll fly into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), the busiest airport in the world, located just 15 minutes from the city center.
Once you're done walking in the footsteps of Rick's beleaguered survivor group, you can take in the rest of Atlanta's cultural, artistic, and culinary offerings. The Atlanta Botanical Garden is family-friendly, spacious, and a beautiful place to spend the day. It's one of the 14 best botanical gardens in America, according to Reddit. In addition, make time to explore Poncey-Highland, a walkable, lively neighborhood in Atlanta with a thriving food scene. You can enjoy home-cooked Southern comfort food in the historic Majestic Diner, visit the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, and wander through Freedom Park at your leisure.