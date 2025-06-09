Georgia's Unique Tour Walks TV Buffs Through Iconic Scenes In The 'Hollywood Of The South'

Over the years, the state of Georgia (primarily Atlanta and its surroundings) has become a filming hotspot for various TV series, such as "Stranger Things" and "Cobra Kai," and films like "Baby Driver" and "The Hunger Games" franchise. Several top-grossing Marvel blockbusters also have the Peach State as their backdrop, including "Black Panther," "Avengers: Endgame," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," and "Captain America: Civil War."

Unsurprisingly, Georgia's moniker as the "Hollywood of the South" is well-earned. And if you pay a visit to this state's camera-hungry capital, you'll likely recognize some of the buildings and neighborhoods from your favorite shows and films. For example, President Snow's opulent residence in "The Hunger Games" is none other than the Swan House, a luxurious mansion in the heart of Atlanta.

But there's one long-running show in particular that has helped to place the "Hollywood of the South" on the map as a filming mecca: "The Walking Dead" (TWD). The series follows a group of survivors, led by Rick Grimes, who must navigate a world ravaged by a zombie apocalypse. Running for 11 seasons and spawning six spin-offs, the acclaimed horror series won several awards (including two Primetime Emmys), along with the hearts of its viewers worldwide. And for true fans of the now-concluded show, there's a unique tour in Atlanta, "Walking Dead in the City," which takes attendees through some of its most iconic scenes and sets. It's run by DTours, an operation founded by Atlanta resident Dan Tanner. DTours provides one-of-a-kind, private guided excursions by locals in Hawai'i, Charleston, Savannah, and Atlanta. And participants of this particular tour are taken on a storytelling journey by an expert guide through the world of Rick and the other survivors as they battle each other and hordes of zombies (called "walkers") along the way.