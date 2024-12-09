Skip Crowded Hollywood For Georgia's Under-The-Radar Filming Gem Full Of Charm And Movie Magic
If you want to experience some old-fashioned movie magic, you may think you have to go to Hollywood. After all, Southern California is where all the film stars are, such as those you might find in one of Hollywood's oldest restaurants, The Musso & Frank Grill, or George Clooney's steakhouse, the Smoke House. Alternatively, you can head up north to Santa Clarita, also known as "Hollywood North." The city has multiple studios, so you can get a dose of Hollywood magic without the chaotic crowds of LA.
But what if you don't live in California or the West Coast? Well fortunately, Georgia is home to a booming film industry, and many places in the state have been used as backdrops for various TV shows and movies.
One of the most notable shooting locales in the Peach State is a town called Senoia. If you're a fan of the show The Walking Dead, you'll probably recognize some of the buildings and streets of this very real destination. In fact, you can even take tours of where many shots (and entire seasons) took place. But beyond the intrigue of movie-making, Senoia offers plenty more than a glimpse of what it takes to make a zombie apocalypse happen on screen.
What makes Senoia stand out for Hollywood lovers
If you have ever been to Hollywood, you know it's "touristy." While there's some appeal to following the Walk of Fame and seeing some famous locations, the throngs of tourists and lack of parking are enough to dampen the experience. Fortunately, in a town like Senoia, crowds are much less frequent. But the thrill of seeing real-life movie locations is just as exciting.
These days, Senoia is mainly known for The Walking Dead. Two people who worked on the show, Greg Nicotero and Norman Reedus (aka Daryl Dixon), opened a restaurant in the city called Nic & Norman's. However, Senoia's small-town charm has attracted many film productions over the decades.
Some of the other notable titles that filmed scenes here include Fried Green Tomatoes, Footloose, Pet Sematary II, and The Fighting Temptations. Many other smaller films and shows have used Senoia, making this one of the most-filmed cities in the entire state. Filming locations are marked with stars so visitors know where to snap photos and selfies. There are also guided tours, although they're mostly focused on The Walking Dead.
What else to do in Senoia when visiting
One of the main reasons Senoia is such a great travel destination is that it's just an hour drive from Atlanta. So, once you're done seeing all the main sites in the big city, you can head south and trade the major metropolis for quintessential Southern hospitality.
Once you're here, you'll realize why Senoia is such a popular filming location — because the city has retained much of its historic charm. Founded in 1860, the whole area is modern yet timeless, allowing filmmakers to shoot scenes no matter the decade or genre. This history and the tight-knit community make Senoia a treat for all travelers, not just those looking for a Hollywood fix.
As with any small town in the United States, most of the action happens on Main Street. Here, you can find various restaurants, hotels, and shops. There's Lisa's Creperie (so good it was featured on the Food Network), the Veranda Historic Inn (established in 1906), Maguire's Irish Pub (perfect for families), and the Woodbury Shoppe (full of Walking Dead memorabilia). If you're looking for more high-speed action, you can head a little north and experience the Senoia Raceway, the local home of stock car racing.