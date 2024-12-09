Skip Crowded Hollywood For Georgia's Under-The-Radar Filming Gem Full Of Charm And Movie Magic

If you want to experience some old-fashioned movie magic, you may think you have to go to Hollywood. After all, Southern California is where all the film stars are, such as those you might find in one of Hollywood's oldest restaurants, The Musso & Frank Grill, or George Clooney's steakhouse, the Smoke House. Alternatively, you can head up north to Santa Clarita, also known as "Hollywood North." The city has multiple studios, so you can get a dose of Hollywood magic without the chaotic crowds of LA.

But what if you don't live in California or the West Coast? Well fortunately, Georgia is home to a booming film industry, and many places in the state have been used as backdrops for various TV shows and movies.

One of the most notable shooting locales in the Peach State is a town called Senoia. If you're a fan of the show The Walking Dead, you'll probably recognize some of the buildings and streets of this very real destination. In fact, you can even take tours of where many shots (and entire seasons) took place. But beyond the intrigue of movie-making, Senoia offers plenty more than a glimpse of what it takes to make a zombie apocalypse happen on screen.