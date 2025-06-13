A Lavish Georgia Neighborhood Blends Grand Estates, Historic Charm, And Impeccably Manicured Gardens

Exclusive communities can be found all throughout the United States, from Martha's Vineyard in the Northeast to Beverly Hills on the West Coast. But did you know that one of these elite enclaves is located in the scenic state of Georgia? There's a good chance you've never heard of or visited Tuxedo Park in Buckhead, the Atlanta neighborhood that blends upscale shopping, rich Georgia history, and vibrant nightlife. That's all right with the residents here who relish the feeling of seclusion it affords them.

In fact, though it has seen tremendous growth since it was first put on the map in the early 1900s, Tuxedo Park has managed to stay quietly apart from the world around it. It's also a gated community, allowing guests to feel safe and secure from the moment they arrive. For inbound travelers, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is a convenient 20-mile drive away, so there's less travel time cutting into the exploration of treasures that this spot has to offer. At Tuxedo Park, you get to skip the crowds found in other lavish communities while admiring impressive estates and gardens.