A Friendly South Carolina City Exuding Southern Charm Boasts Fresh Fruit And Unique Architecture

Discover the charming South Carolina city of York. Located between the laidback island lifestyle of underrated Edisto Beach and the North Carolina resort town of Hot Springs, hidden in the Blue Ridge Mountains, York is a fascinating southern destination that treats visitors to everything from fresh fruit from local orchards to a historic district full of unique architecture. Perfect for a family-friendly vacation with the right balance of fun and relaxation, York also offers annual events and a thriving shopping street to round out your South Carolina adventures.

Conveniently, there are many ways to reach this hidden gem town filled with southern charm. If you're flying into the area, a good choice is to arrive at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which is about 30 miles from York. If you love scenic trains, you can take Amtrak's Crescent line from its northern end in New York or southern end in New Orleans to the Charlotte station and then travel to York. Meanwhile, sightseers traveling by car can reach York via major interstates like I-40, I-77, and I-85. Once in York, a car will give you the most freedom to explore, as public transportation options are limited, and walking is best saved for the downtown district.

When is the best time to visit York? That depends on what you want to do there. If the mention of local orchards got you daydreaming about fruit-filled trees, consider planning your trip for autumn. People looking for budget-friendly warm-weather destinations to cure the seasonal blues in winter will also appreciate a trip to York where temperatures rarely drop below freezing. Summer is the region's most extreme season with temperatures reaching up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, but nearby waterways and swimming holes can help keep you cool. Spring may also appeal to travelers, as this is when York County's pick-your-own flower farms start coming to life.