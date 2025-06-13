One Of Florida's Top Places To Retire Is A Coastal City With Morning Markets, Beaches, And Breezy Cafés

Florida is a popular destination for American retirees with good reason: the warm weather, tax friendliness, and pristine beaches. But Florida's big, and when it comes to picking the perfect town to retire in, it can be a challenging decision. Delray Beach is one of Florida's best towns for beach-filled fun, parks, and art, and Rand McNally and USA Today have called it the "Most Fun Small Town in America." Situated on Florida's Atlantic Coast, Delray is emerging as a top destination for retirees thanks to award-winning healthcare and memory care facilities, prolific 55+ communities, and a plethora of relaxing yet engaging things to do, all within 15 square miles. Plus, it's centrally located and easily accessible, so out-of-town family and grandkids won't have any trouble planning a visit. Situated on Florida's east coast in South Palm Beach County just 10 miles north of Boca Raton and about 55 miles north of Miami, Palm Beach International Airport is a bit more convenient at less than 20 miles north. Alternatively, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is 30 miles south.

Originally an agricultural community that produced tomatoes and pineapples, in the 1920s artists and writers, including famed poet Edna St. Vincent Millay, started wintering in Delray and formed the Artists and Writers Colony, establishing an arts-forward cultural community there. By the 1970s, the U.S. interstate highway expansion had connected Delray with the rest of the country and started attracting more people who wanted to spend their winters in a culturally-minded beach town. Today, Delray Beach has evolved into a thriving small city and destination for retirees with more than 30 communities that cater to ages 55 and older, 18 golf courses, a thriving arts scene, and, of course, beautiful beaches.