The Best States To Retire To In The US, According To Research

Award-winning beaches await retirees who relocate to the breezy state of Florida. There's something for everyone in the Sunshine State, no matter if you're looking for a breathtaking crowd-free getaway at the quieter Flagler Beach, a cultural adventure in the big city of Miami, or an ecological hidden gem of parks like Fort De Soto.

With year-round tropical weather, natural beauty galore, and active communities, there's a reason that this southern state has a long-running reputation for being a refuge for retirees. Seize the opportunity to see what this beachy state has to offer — go for a round of golf (a favorite pastime in Florida), check out a famed fishing spot, hit up a palm tree-dotted shopping center, or explore local history. Florida has a unique past that still lives and breathes throughout the state today, and the city of St. Augustine immediately comes to mind with its colonial museums, centuries-old forts, and Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park.

That's not all; retired individuals who move to Florida will also see a significant financial gain. With an income tax rate of 0%, all types of retirement income — including pensions, 401(k)s and IRAs, and Social Security benefits — are untaxed. This essentially means that you'll be stretching your retirement savings out for longer than you would be able to in a state where income is taxed. So why not explore a Floridian adventure? You might even be interested in The Villages, one of America's largest retirement communities, which is located in Florida.