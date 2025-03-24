The Best States To Retire To In The US, According To Research
Retirement can be a challenging time in life. The routine of school, work, and raising your kids has been disrupted, with a large expanse of life stretching out before you. To do what with exactly? Many individuals and couples see this as the perfect era to make a big move, relocating to a place where they can kick back, relax, and finally trade in those alarm-clock mornings for sunrise strolls and leisurely brunches.
But with 50 states to choose from, finding the perfect place to spend your golden years can feel like a full-time job. Do you want year-round sunshine? Low taxes? A community of like-minded retirees who share your love of pickleball and afternoon naps? Don't feel like you need to embark on taster sessions, traveling to all 50 states in the U.S., because we've done the hard work for you. After crunching the numbers, sifting through the research, and rounding up the absolute best states to retire to based on factors like financial safety, blissful weather, and buzzing community offerings, we've got some ideas. So read on to see which zip code appeals to you; you just might find the destination of your next great adventure.
Florida
Award-winning beaches await retirees who relocate to the breezy state of Florida. There's something for everyone in the Sunshine State, no matter if you're looking for a breathtaking crowd-free getaway at the quieter Flagler Beach, a cultural adventure in the big city of Miami, or an ecological hidden gem of parks like Fort De Soto.
With year-round tropical weather, natural beauty galore, and active communities, there's a reason that this southern state has a long-running reputation for being a refuge for retirees. Seize the opportunity to see what this beachy state has to offer — go for a round of golf (a favorite pastime in Florida), check out a famed fishing spot, hit up a palm tree-dotted shopping center, or explore local history. Florida has a unique past that still lives and breathes throughout the state today, and the city of St. Augustine immediately comes to mind with its colonial museums, centuries-old forts, and Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park.
That's not all; retired individuals who move to Florida will also see a significant financial gain. With an income tax rate of 0%, all types of retirement income — including pensions, 401(k)s and IRAs, and Social Security benefits — are untaxed. This essentially means that you'll be stretching your retirement savings out for longer than you would be able to in a state where income is taxed. So why not explore a Floridian adventure? You might even be interested in The Villages, one of America's largest retirement communities, which is located in Florida.
Arizona
Explore Arizona's beauty by relocating to one of these red rock-dotted cities. Sedona's vistas promise desert luxury and upscale resorts, Phoenix has year-round sunshine, and Flagstaff is home to the state's tallest mountain — Humphreys Peak — and the iconic Snowbowl Ski Resort. If you or your partner consider yourselves outdoorsy in any way, Arizona might just be your pocket of heaven on Earth.
Not only is this desert state full of adventure and scenic beauty, but these red rocks also have great health benefits. The arid weather is great for arthritis and reportedly has a healing effect on lung-related issues like asthma and seasonal allergies. Cold, wet days are, unsurprisingly, pretty rare in the home state of the Grand Canyon.
You're also more likely to find community in Arizona, with over 17% of the state's population made up of citizens aged 65 and over. That's almost 1.3 million people! Whether you're seeking out hiking groups, a book club, a photography class, or maybe some buddies to help you explore Arizona's strangely high number of sites where locals have reported UFO sightings, there's bound to be something out there for you. With more opportunities to socialize with your peers, science tells us that retired life is likely to be one defined by happiness and longevity.
Tennessee
From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the neon lights of Nashville (aka "Music City") and the flower-dotted rivers coursing throughout this beautiful southern state, Tennessee is a groovy retiree's dream come true. Home to the Grand Ole Opry, country music fans will especially love the world of live performances, music museums, and festivals that happen year-round in the Volunteer State.
If music isn't your main squeeze, there are plenty of other recreational activities in Tennessee. The mild climate makes this state ideal for adventures in nature, not to mention that it's also the home of a litany of impressive national parks, such as the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Cherokee National Forest. Be sure to pack your bikes and bird-watching binoculars, because they'll be sure to come in handy in your new Tennessee life.
Financial health is also easy to maintain in this laid-back state. Across the state, house prices are significantly lower than the national average, as is the general cost of living, including the price of groceries, clothing, healthcare, and more. All earned income is taxed at a smile-inducing 0% in Tennessee, meaning your retirement income will also remain untaxed, translating to greater, long-term financial stability.
Delaware
Delaware's charming colonial towns and under-the-radar beaches make this New England state a historic haven perfect for retirees. Rehoboth Beach welcomes millions of sunbathers and wave-riders every summer, while the town of Odessa is one of the oldest in the state, having been founded as a Dutch settlement in the 17th century. And that's only two of the hidden gems in this original colonial state.
While many states offer one or the other — small-town quaintness or beachside fun — Delaware is the rare locale that doesn't make you choose. Boardwalks, beer gardens, and beautiful rivers are never too far away if you decide to make the Diamond State your home. History museums are aplenty, Trap Pond State Park is ideal for relaxing canoeing adventures, and Cape Henlopen State Park is the rare state park where fishing is allowed year-round.
If you haven't been convinced yet, you might be after you learn that the financial advisory company Bankrate listed this tiny state as their number one pick for the best state to retire to in 2024. Both state and local sales taxes are nonexistent in Delaware, adding exponential value to your Social Security benefits. Property taxes are also considered a steal when compared to the rates going in other American states.
South Carolina
Retired life has never been more attractive in the sunny, southern state of South Carolina. From the Blue Ridge Mountains in the east to the Lowcountry coastal plains, there are over 150 retirement communities dotted around the state. Popular cities to kickstart an exciting post-work life are seaside Myrtle Beach, colonial Charleston, and the lush Hilton Head Island, just to name a few.
Outside of the resort towns, you can also expect to find pockets of interesting American history and outdoor excursions. Fort Sumter was the site of the very first shots of the Civil War, meaning that the state is rich in museums, 19th-century forts, and active communities of history lovers. The Francis Marion and Sumter National Forest and Congaree National Park are also prime destinations for popular retired pastimes like birdwatching, kayaking, nature photography, and more.
For retirees looking for community, fine weather, and no lack of delicious sea and soul food, the Palmetto State is a sparkling option. It's not just the culture and the beaches that make South Carolina a great option for retirees, as the practicalities are also all there. Groceries, housing, transportation, and goods and services are all cheaper on average than other states' goods. In fact, the cost of living index on the whole is 10.7% lower than the national average.
Minnesota
For the snowbirds who aren't afraid of a little ice every now and then, Minnesota might just be the dream retirement destination. With its sparkling lakes, endless parks, and more trails than you can shake a walking stick at, outdoor lovers will feel right at home in the North Star State. Whether you're into fishing, hiking, or embracing winter with a little cross-country skiing, there's no shortage of activities to keep you busy — yes, even when the snow starts falling! Sporty retirees will have their choice from over 400 golf courses located throughout the state. And ever the meditative nature lover's domain, Minnesota is also home to many dark sky sanctuaries, patches of skies clear of light pollution, making for the perfect conditions to go stargazing and maybe even see the Northern Lights.
The best part? Minnesota residents will be close to top-tier healthcare, thanks to famous institutions like the Mayo Clinic, which can go far in soothing the fears of those at higher risk for falls and medical episodes. Add friendly neighborhoods, a legendary strong sense of community, and a thriving arts scene in the Twin Cities area, and you've got the perfect recipe for a relaxing yet vibrant retirement. Whether you're looking for the quiet charm of small towns or the buzz of cities like Minneapolis, Minnesota offers something for every retiree, and you're never too far from one of the Great Lakes.
Colorado
Offering a perfect mixture of excitement and relaxation, Colorado is the ultimate retirement playground. If your ideal day includes hiking, hot chocolate, and gorgeous mountain views, then the Centennial State will be your own personal Pandora's box of adventure. Who doesn't dream of hot chocolate and gorgeous mountain views?
Get moving in this nature lover's state. While many of us have spent our working years bent over desks, outdoorsy Colorado is the kind of place you go to finally stretch those muscles, try something new, and explore the peaks, valleys, and fields that have been hiding in your own backyard this whole time. Think hiking, biking, skiing, and endless opportunities to get out into the Rocky Mountains — Colorado's crowning jewel. However, if you're more of a "sipping a mocha on your front porch" kind of retiree, don't fret, as Colorado's cozy villages and brewery-dotted cities like Denver and Boulder take things at a slower pace.
The state offers the best of both worlds. Warm summers make way for mild winters, and alpine adventures are just as accessible as forest strolls and art gallery wanderings. Financially, your retirement income will be eligible for impressive tax deductions, and the state is famous for having some of the lowest property taxes in America.
Virginia
"Virginia is for lovers" is the Old Dominion State's famous motto, but a more accurate phrase would be, "Virginia is for the slow-movers." With a rich history, gorgeous fall foliage views, and a wonderful mix of urban sprawl and coastal strips, Virginia is a relaxing mecca for retirees.
Whether you're into exploring Civil War battlefields, enjoying wine tastings in the scenic Shenandoah Valley, or just taking in the breathtaking mountain views along the Blue Ridge Parkway, Virginia's got it all. Sports fans can enjoy a unique side of the culture, too, enjoying horse racing, motorsports, baseball, and more. Many retirees will rejoice to hear that the state is also home to nearly 200 public golf courses.
While this original American colony could be a great place of residence for transplants of any age, those in their twilight years are especially great candidates, as Virginia doesn't tax social security benefits, and some residents aged 65 and over might also be candidates for additional tax deductions. The state also offers fantastic healthcare, with top-tier hospitals like the University of Virginia Medical Center. Add in the state's friendly communities, low crime rate, and abundance of outdoor activities, and you've got the perfect place to kick back, relax, and enjoy those well-earned golden years.
Idaho
Whether you prefer the rustic tranquility of rural Idaho or the artsy buzz of cities like Boise, this state offers a perfect combination of natural beauty, affordability, and quality of life for retirees ready to enjoy their golden years. Although it might not be the flashiest of the 50 states, Idaho's cheap cost of living is well below the national average, making it easier to live on a fixed income. The cost of housing is especially lower than in other states, increasing your chances of finding an affordable forever home. Paired with the breathtaking beauty of places like the lakeside resort town of Coeur d'Alene and the mountainous Sun Valley, where outdoor activities blend seamlessly with a slower pace of life, and the so-called Gem State is truly a diamond in the rough.
Plus, with nearly 16% of the population over the age of 65, Idaho is a top contender for the state with the most thriving retirement community. No matter if you're dreaming about hiking through the Sawtooth Mountain Range, fishing in the Snake River, or just experiencing the beauty of the state's lakeside beaches with a good book, you're bound to find some buddies to take it all in with you.
South Dakota
Long lines in the grocery store and traffic jams are a thing of the past for those who choose to retire to South Dakota. The home of Mount Rushmore, the Black Hills National Forest, and a stunning slip of the Missouri River welcomes transplants from all over the country who are looking to experience a new pace of life.
The perfect place to invite the grandkids and experience some outdoor beauty, South Dakota can be broken down into four different regions that each offer different amenities. The Black Hills has sites that date back to the Gold Rush period and is home to over 5 million acres of forests and mountains. Are you looking for a rural retirement? This is the spot for you.
The Central Region will offer great views of "Mighty Mo" (the Missouri River for the uninitiated) and is the perfect spot to purchase a lake house. The Northeast is prairie land and also has a reputation for being a hippie hub, boasting multiple art galleries in the region. Finally, the Southeast area is home to the state's largest city, Sioux Falls, and is a cultural hotspot for music and food. With so much variety, it's not hard to see why many elderly folk flock to this out-of-the-way state. Additionally, not only is there no income tax in the state, but South Dakota also offers people over 70 the opportunity to delay payment on property tax, paving the way for an easy life transition.
Wyoming
It might not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about retirement, but Wyoming is quickly becoming a rising star in the retirement real estate game. With its majestic landscapes, abundance of outdoor activities, and close proximity to some of America's most adventurous locations — Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park — moving to this state could make for some truly glimmering golden years.
Embrace wide-open spaces in the aptly named Cowboy State. There might not be any Doc Hollidays and Wyatt Earps to keep you entertained, but the towering mountain ranges, endless open plains, and a community of like-minded nature lovers all make Wyoming a very attractive retirement destination. There are plenty of key cities that offer the best this western state has to offer, while not planting you too far out in the sticks.
The college town of Laramie keeps you close to well-equipped hospitals and medical centers while also offering a low cost of living and energetic downtown markets, and you can spend your weeknights catching some Wyoming Cowboys football at War Memorial Stadium. Another option is the town of Cody, a location with deep roots in the lore of the American West and a more tranquil vibe. No matter which zip code you choose, though, retirees who find themselves in Wyoming won't be alone — over 15% of the state population is beyond the age of 65, meaning you'll have a vibrant retirement community at your fingertips.
New Hampshire
New Hampshire is a fantastic choice for retirees seeking a blend of peaceful country living and vibrant outdoor activities, all set against a backdrop of stunning natural beauty. With 76 state parks, views of the chilly White Mountains, and the autumn-time jewel that is Mount Washington Valley, this state is ideal for retirees who are used to a rural lifestyle.
The Granite State gets the best of all four seasons, with sunny summers, long New England winters, and a vibrant fall season that sees droves of tourists flock to the leafy drives and cascading waterfalls of this tiny former colony. For those retirees who are looking to maintain a sense of independence outside of a sprawling retired community, the quiet, charming towns of New Hampshire are safe, serene, and welcoming destinations to set down your bags.
Whether you're into hiking, skiing, boating, or simply enjoying a quiet walk along one of the state's picturesque trails, there's no shortage of ways to stay active and soak up the fresh air. Not to mention that New Hampshire routinely tops lists as having the lowest burglary rates in the country and, in addition, boats a litany of tax advantages for retirees, including zero state income tax and a nonexistent tax on social security.
Methodology
To determine the best states to retire to in the U.S., we read through the fine print and consulted expert analyses. We considered the big-ticket items such as the cost of living, tax policies in each state, quality of healthcare, and climate because, let's face it, no one wants to spend their golden years stressing over income taxes or snow shovels.
But retirement isn't just about practicality, so we also factored in quality-of-life perks such as recreational opportunities and cultural attractions like golf courses, history museums, hiking, sea views, arts and culture offerings, and more. By considering both wants and needs, we've compiled a list that balances financial safety with lifestyle buzz, ensuring your next chapter is (almost) as comfortable as your favorite recliner.