Hidden In Iowa's Incredible Driftless Area Is A State Forest Favored For Well-Kept Campsites And Recreation
Anyone who assumes that the Hawkeye State contains nothing more than a flat expanse of cornfields is in sore need of a reality check, as Iowa in fact abounds with forests, bluffs, and winding river valleys. Especially noteworthy among these happens to be snugly tucked up in the Driftless Area of northeast Iowa. Yellow River State Forest is a breathtaking expanse of rugged terrain, dense woodlands, and meandering trout streams.
Spanning over 8,500 acres, this forest offers a diverse range of outdoor activities, making it a paradise for hikers and camping aficionados. The area is called driftless because it was skipped over by glacial deposits that flattened the majority of the surrounding landscapes during the ice age. The rugged and stunning landscapes that characterize the region today were largely formed by the Mississippi River meandering and carving into bedrock.
Yellow River State Forest was established in 1935 by the Civilian Conservation Corps, a program designed to provide jobs during the Great Depression while enhancing natural resources. Over the years, the forest has been carefully managed to preserve its ecological integrity while providing recreational opportunities. One of its most notable landmarks is Iowa's only fire tower, built in 1963, which stands as a testament to the state's commitment to forest conservation. Yellow River State Forest also happens to be only a 35-minute drive from Decorah, Iowa's underrated and artsy Norwegian town, which is a true gem of the Driftless Area.
Outdoor recreation opportunities at Yellow River State Forest
The forest boasts over 24 miles of trails, winding through rocky outcrops, bluffs, and steep slopes. The Paint Creek Unit, the largest section of the forest, offers marked hiking trails, mountain biking paths, and equestrian trails. For those seeking a challenge, the trails feature 700-foot elevation gains, providing stunning panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. During the winter months, portions of the forest transform into a snowmobile trail system, while select hiking routes are groomed for cross-country skiing. This seasonal shift offers visitors a unique way to experience the forest's beauty in colder weather.
The Yellow River Unit provides a canoe launch, allowing visitors to explore the serene waters of the Yellow River. The forest is home to a variety of wildlife, including white-tailed deer, eagles, and wild turkeys, making it a fantastic spot for birdwatching and photography.
Camping enthusiasts will find eight designated camping areas, all of which offer a primitive experience without electricity. The Paint Rock Unit features backpack camping sites, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the wilderness. Drinking water is available at select locations, but hikers are encouraged to bring their own supply. Yellow River State Forest is a prime location for trout fishing, with Little Paint Creek and Big Paint Creek regularly stocked by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Hunting is also permitted in designated areas, with opportunities to find deer, wild turkey, rabbit, squirrel, and upland birds.
Planning your visit to Yellow River State Forest
Yellow River State Forest's headquarters and recreation facilities are accessible via County Highway B25, approximately 5 miles southeast of Waterville or 8 miles west of Harpers Ferry. Visitors should plan accordingly, as some gravel roads within the forest may become muddy or impassable after heavy rain or snow.
The closest major airport to Yellow River State Forest is La Crosse Municipal Airport in La Crosse, Wisconsin, which is approximately 60 miles away. The drive from the airport to the forest takes just over an hour, depending on road conditions and traffic. Another option is Dubuque Regional Airport in Dubuque, Iowa, which is about 85 miles away. The drive from Dubuque takes roughly one hour and 45 minutes. For those who are approaching from the east side of the Mississippi River, just 17 miles downstream is Wisconsin's second-oldest city, which happens to be a must-see, quaint little river town.
If you're flying in, renting a car from either airport would be the best way to reach the forest and explore the scenic driftless region of northeast Iowa. And while you're in the area, be sure to stop by another celebrated Driftless destination, Pike's Peak State Park, home to one of Iowa's most romantic scenic overlooks.