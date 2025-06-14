Hidden In Iowa's Incredible Driftless Area Is A State Forest Favored For Well-Kept Campsites And Recreation

Anyone who assumes that the Hawkeye State contains nothing more than a flat expanse of cornfields is in sore need of a reality check, as Iowa in fact abounds with forests, bluffs, and winding river valleys. Especially noteworthy among these happens to be snugly tucked up in the Driftless Area of northeast Iowa. Yellow River State Forest is a breathtaking expanse of rugged terrain, dense woodlands, and meandering trout streams.

Spanning over 8,500 acres, this forest offers a diverse range of outdoor activities, making it a paradise for hikers and camping aficionados. The area is called driftless because it was skipped over by glacial deposits that flattened the majority of the surrounding landscapes during the ice age. The rugged and stunning landscapes that characterize the region today were largely formed by the Mississippi River meandering and carving into bedrock.

Yellow River State Forest was established in 1935 by the Civilian Conservation Corps, a program designed to provide jobs during the Great Depression while enhancing natural resources. Over the years, the forest has been carefully managed to preserve its ecological integrity while providing recreational opportunities. One of its most notable landmarks is Iowa's only fire tower, built in 1963, which stands as a testament to the state's commitment to forest conservation. Yellow River State Forest also happens to be only a 35-minute drive from Decorah, Iowa's underrated and artsy Norwegian town, which is a true gem of the Driftless Area.