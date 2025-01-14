One Of The 'Midwest's Best Small Town Getaways' Is An Artsy, Underrated Iowa Gem With Norwegian Charm

Though it's best known as an agricultural giant, there's more to the Hawkeye State than soybean and cornfields. Whether you're strolling along the scenic riverfront in Iowa's oldest city, exploring an award-winning trestle bridge with panoramic views, or wandering the bustling streets of Des Moines, Iowa is a profoundly underrated destination. That's especially true of Decorah — an artsy town with Norwegian roots tucked away in the serene Driftless Area.

The Driftless Area is a unique landscape encompassing portions of Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Unlike other parts of the Midwest, it wasn't covered by glaciers during the last Ice Age, allowing it to retain hilly and varied terrain. The Driftless Area has been an inspiration for all sorts of creative endeavors, and Decorah today is home to an artsy community that's incredibly welcoming (and lovably eclectic). The town also has a deep Norwegian history that can be explored at the renowned Vesterheim Museum. There's a lot going on in Decorah, making it one of the best places in the Midwest for a small-town getaway.