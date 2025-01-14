One Of The 'Midwest's Best Small Town Getaways' Is An Artsy, Underrated Iowa Gem With Norwegian Charm
Though it's best known as an agricultural giant, there's more to the Hawkeye State than soybean and cornfields. Whether you're strolling along the scenic riverfront in Iowa's oldest city, exploring an award-winning trestle bridge with panoramic views, or wandering the bustling streets of Des Moines, Iowa is a profoundly underrated destination. That's especially true of Decorah — an artsy town with Norwegian roots tucked away in the serene Driftless Area.
The Driftless Area is a unique landscape encompassing portions of Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Unlike other parts of the Midwest, it wasn't covered by glaciers during the last Ice Age, allowing it to retain hilly and varied terrain. The Driftless Area has been an inspiration for all sorts of creative endeavors, and Decorah today is home to an artsy community that's incredibly welcoming (and lovably eclectic). The town also has a deep Norwegian history that can be explored at the renowned Vesterheim Museum. There's a lot going on in Decorah, making it one of the best places in the Midwest for a small-town getaway.
Discover Decorah's artsy, Norwegian charm
One of the best parts of Decorah is its vibrant downtown. Along the western portion of Water Street, you'll find a fun assortment of shops, restaurants, and art galleries. To get a glimpse of the artsy side of Decorah, be sure to explore Agora Arts — a local gallery featuring jewelry, pottery, glass, and prints created by regional artists. If you're feeling inspired, stroll down the road to ArtHaus, where you can sign up for lessons or dive into their open studio.
Arguably, the biggest attraction on Water Street is Vesterheim. This Norwegian American museum holds over 33,000 artifacts and features 12 different buildings throughout the property, making it an incredible way to dive into the history and art of Decorah. Popular exhibits include a 25-foot wooden sailboat that crossed the Atlantic, an immigrant log house from 1853, and an open-air Heritage Park.
If you're really interested in the Norwegian roots of Decorah, plan your visit to align with the annual Nordic Fest. Taking place in July, the festival is a celebration of Scandinavian culture — complete with mouthwatering food, traditional crafts, and various sporting events. Nordic Fest has been running since 1967, and it's a wonderful way to celebrate the original Norwegian settlers who flocked to Decorah throughout the 1800s.
Decorah and the Driftless Area
With its museums, art galleries, and local shops, it's easy to spend hours in downtown Decorah. But no visit to northeastern Iowa is complete without visiting some of the Driftless Area's best landmarks, and there's no better place to start than Dunning's Spring Park. Just a few minutes from the heart of Decorah, Dunning's Spring Park features quintessential Driftless Area geology. Along with small cliffs and rolling hills, the area is anchored by a magnificent waterfall surrounded by dense forest. You can experience everything the 115-acre park offers by venturing out on the Upper Ice Cave Hill Trail, which runs for 2 miles and takes you to all the best viewpoints.
To truly experience the Driftless wilderness, lace up your boots and hit the Trout Run Loop Trail. The lengthy path meanders for 11 miles and passes by Siewers Spring State Park, Trout Run County Park, Carl Selland Park, and Palisades Park. You'll encounter rivers, bluffs, farmland, and wide-open prairies, making for a dramatic and varied multi-hour experience.
Conversely, Pulpit Rock Overlook grants panoramic views without the need to hike more than a mile. Featuring unique rock formations and stone restorations, it's an excellent option if you're short on time. Once you're done, head over to Pulpit Rock Brewing Company to enjoy contemporary American beers brewed in an old dairy facility. Looking for even more Driftless Area fun? Explore the nearby town of Dubuque, where you'll find the world's shortest and steepest railroad.