One Of Louisiana's Best Beaches Is In An Under-The-Radar Lakeside State Park With Recreation-Friendly Waters

Situated on a peninsula on Caney Lake in north-central Louisiana, Jimmie Davis State Park is packed with ample water recreation and a relaxing scenic swimming beach. Caney Lake Reservoir is a 5,000-acre waterway regarded for its world-class bass fishing. While the park provides incredible fishing opportunities, it's also known for its freshwater beach, pier, and water playgrounds. Jimmie Davis State Park is open year-round and offers campsites, multiple cabins, lodges, and group camping accommodations.

At 294 acres of scenic forest and waterfront views, Jimmie Davis State Park is ideal for anglers, boaters, hikers, and families looking to swim or sunbathe. Ruston is the nearest major city to the park, accessible via a 35-minute drive down Louisiana Highway 146 East. Local visitors from large metro areas on the I-20 corridor, like Shreveport, will take I-20 to LA-146 East, just under a two-hour drive.

Those flying in to experience the park might find traveling to a regional airport easier. The closest major airports are Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Louisiana, and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, both around 283 miles from Chatham, Louisiana, where the park is located. Monroe Regional Airport is only 34 miles from Chatham, but flight destinations to and from Monroe are limited. Once you've conquered the journey to Jimmie Davis State Park, experiencing the peaceful lakeside setting and freshwater beach will prove well worth the trip.