An Under-The-Radar Louisiana Byway Boasts Cypress Swamps, Historic Oil Towns, And Southern Charm

It's unclear when the Byway itself was established, but the history of the towns and regions along the route is rich and captivating. As the name suggests, the Byway weaves a complex tapestry of the economic ups and downs of northern Louisiana throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. One of the most significant elements is Caddo Lake, which straddles the border between Louisiana and Texas (and is one of numerous alligator-infested swamps). The lake was the site of the first over-water oil well, completed in 1911. While the well still produces today, it's nowhere near as much as the 450-barrel-per-day peak of its heyday.

One side effect of the oil boom at Caddo Lake was the formation of Oil City on its shores. Originally, the site was known as Ananias, and it was a flag stop for the Kansas City Southern Railroad. However, when oil was discovered in 1905, business boomed, and the city grew. But, Oil City was known as a wild and raucous place, filled with fights, gambling, drinking, and other sordid activities. According to legend, train passengers were advised to keep their window shades closed when stopping at Oil City to avoid seeing the mayhem.

On the other side of the Byway is Lake Claiborne and the town of Homer. Named after the ancient poet (of "The Odyssey" and "Iliad" fame), Homer was founded in 1850. The town's boom and bust period occurred on either side of the Civil War. Although the war devastated the town, it recovered until a fire broke out in 1876, followed by one of the worst snowstorms in the region's history. While Homer still thrives today, it almost faded into history after most of the town was destroyed by the one-two punch.