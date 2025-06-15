A Tranquil Hawaiian Getaway Offers Majestic Cascading Waterfalls And Vibrant Rainforest Fun
Whether you're craving a thrilling adventure or looking for a nature getaway, there's no shortage of things to do on Hawaii's Big Island. You can hike in one of the most mesmerizing places on the islands or experience the green sands of Papakōlea Beach, a colorful shore you have to visit once in your life. But if the vibe is to escape the tourists and find hidden gems, there's no better place than Hakalau.
About a 20-minute drive from Hilo, Hakalau offers stunning waterfalls and other natural wonders to explore along with a thriving local community. You can go on an ultimate adventure ziplining for 2 miles over 14 waterfalls, or you can walk through gardens and rainforests in the Botanical World Gardens and Waterfalls.
A small town found along the Hamakua Coast, Hakalau has a deep and vital history as a plantation village. Its roots are deeply ingrained in the community and its connection to the land. The town lends itself to a relaxing retreat, allowing visitors to experience the understated beauty of nature with quick access to multiple outdoor adventures, like Umauma and Kamae'e Falls, while remaining far away from the crowds of Big Island's top destinations. For something more laid-back, they also have a beach park where you can fish or swim. If you'd like to go birding, the Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge is open to the public via a guided tour with accredited tour operators.
Experience the ultimate outdoor adventure in Hakalau
The Umauma Experience offers a jam-packed exploration of Umauma Falls and Umauma River. Located 1.5 miles from Hakalau, the highlight is the zipline tour. Crossing 2 miles and more than 14 waterfalls, the zipline tour takes about one and a half to three hours to complete, and anyone in the family, ages 4 and above, can join in on the fun.
There are nine ziplines at the Umauma Experience with various sights to see in each one. The spotlight is the stunning triple-tier Umauma Waterfalls found at line seven; visitors can get pretty close to the falls while riding the zipline. You can also mix and match their other activities, including a zipline and kayak combo that includes an hour of swimming and kayaking on the Umauma River.
Another zipline tour worth checking out is in Botanic World Adventures, which offers eight ziplines that take up to two and a half hours to complete. Here, you'll take in amazing views of the rainforest as you cross over a suspension bridge, head through the forest, and learn about the local plants with your tour guide. The tour concludes with Kamaʻeʻe Falls as the highlight. On both zipline tours, you're treated to stunning views of Mauna Kea, the highest mountain in Hawaii.
Discover the gardens and rainforests
If you're looking for a break after ziplining but still want to experience Hawaii's incredible outdoors, you can take a breather surrounded by the gardens and rainforests at Botanic World Adventures. Located about two minutes from Hakalau, it offers a variety of botanical garden tours as well as a chance to go on a rainforest trail.
Explore the Rainbow Walk and Arboretum sections for tropical plants and trees and a relaxing time surrounded by nature. Elevate the experience by booking a Segway and going deeper into the jungle on the custom Mala Pua Segway Tour. They also have the World Class Maze, a fun, family-friendly activity in a maze made up of mock orange bushes; the maze is made of five-foot-tall hedges and is bigger than a football field. Since the hedges aren't that tall, most adults can see over them, so there's no need to worry about your family getting lost!
Another popular way to explore the rainforest is to go on a birding tour, which you can do at the Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge is only open via commercial tour at the time of writing, as they're keeping an eye on a disease in the forest that can be potentially spread. Still, there are many birding tours available with protocols in place to keep everyone safe. You'll be able to see different bird species and even endangered birds — just one more of the many exciting things to do on Hawaii's Big Island.