A Tranquil Hawaiian Getaway Offers Majestic Cascading Waterfalls And Vibrant Rainforest Fun

Whether you're craving a thrilling adventure or looking for a nature getaway, there's no shortage of things to do on Hawaii's Big Island. You can hike in one of the most mesmerizing places on the islands or experience the green sands of Papakōlea Beach, a colorful shore you have to visit once in your life. But if the vibe is to escape the tourists and find hidden gems, there's no better place than Hakalau.

About a 20-minute drive from Hilo, Hakalau offers stunning waterfalls and other natural wonders to explore along with a thriving local community. You can go on an ultimate adventure ziplining for 2 miles over 14 waterfalls, or you can walk through gardens and rainforests in the Botanical World Gardens and Waterfalls.

A small town found along the Hamakua Coast, Hakalau has a deep and vital history as a plantation village. Its roots are deeply ingrained in the community and its connection to the land. The town lends itself to a relaxing retreat, allowing visitors to experience the understated beauty of nature with quick access to multiple outdoor adventures, like Umauma and Kamae'e Falls, while remaining far away from the crowds of Big Island's top destinations. For something more laid-back, they also have a beach park where you can fish or swim. If you'd like to go birding, the Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge is open to the public via a guided tour with accredited tour operators.