Colorful Beaches Around The World You Have To Visit Once In Your Life, According To Reviews
Beaches are often envisioned as idyllic stretches of golden or white sand colliding with waves of crystal-clear, turquoise waters, an unmistakable image that has long defined seaside getaways. While this classic picture is undoubtedly beautiful, it only represents a chunk of what the world's coastal areas actually look like. In reality, nature's palette is far more diverse and dramatic, with its shorelines coming in a wealth of unexpected and breathtaking hues.
From deep crimson sands and eye-catching pink paradises to surreal shores of sea foam green, burnt orange, and jet black, each colorful beach tells a fascinating story and offers a glimpse into the unique natural processes that have shaped each region. These striking landscapes are not just random anomalies that paint a vivid sensory experience, either. They are the result of volcanic activity, mineral deposits, erosion, and the effects of marine life over millennia.
These captivating destinations are ideal for anyone seeking a unique travel experience. Not only do the color-rich coastlines offer a visually stunning spot to relax and sunbathe, but they also invite visitors to explore and marvel at the wonders beneath their feet. So, if you consider yourself an avid beach lover, then you should make it a point to check out as many radiant, highly-rated coastal hotspots as you can.
Red Beach, Santorini, Greece
Where better to start than the magnificent Red Beach in Santorini, Greece? Located near Akrotiri, a well-known historic settlement from the Cycladic Bronze Age, this coastline is regarded as a must-see thanks to its Mars-like scenery and dramatic volcanic landscape. Visitors to Red Beach can be excused for being mesmerized when they feast their eyes on this sandy spot.
"Red Beach ... is one of the most beautiful beaches in Santorini," shared AFAR ambassador Charissa Fay. "Massive red and black volcanic cliffs rise above the water. The water is crisp and cold, a clear shade of green-blue." And when you take in vistas of it all, it's hard to ignore the rare combination of rust-colored sands and the surrounding terrain that showcases the stunning work of ancient eruptions. Due to its visual distinctiveness, Red Beach is popular with photographers and nearby visitors. Plus, you don't want to miss the chance to drink in the multitude of colors during sunrise or sunset.
Overall, Red Beach is a wonderful place for sun worshippers, snorkelers, and really anyone with a passing interest in beautiful things. To access it, one must embark on a short, scenic hike, but it's worth the trek, as it adds a bit of adventure to the visit. That said, the beach is on the smaller side and can quickly become crowded during peak season. But you shouldn't let that deter you, as this surreal landscape, with its rich colors and volcanic history is more than just another tourist attraction.
Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland
Reynisfjara Beach stands out thanks to its dramatic composition. Situated on Iceland's southern coast near the remote village of Vík í Mýrdal, travelers often battle extreme elements to take in this unforgettable sight. Even though this shoreline is dramatically black, the contrast of the white ocean waves crashing on the sand, the steep earth-tone sea stacks (or the basalt columns of local lore) lightly covered in green moss, and the dazzling skies make for a multicolored scene that is unlike any other. The reason for this otherworldly image? Thanks to volcanic activity long ago, finely ground basalt from ancient lava flows gives the beach its remarkable black coloring.
However, that's not all this majestic landscape has to offer. Nearby, visitors can see even more rugged hexagon-shaped cliffs and the famous Hálsanefshellir Cave, which resembles a larger-than-life sculpture. A past Reynisfjara Beach visitor on Tripadvisor described the whole scene as "a miracle of a sight: a symphony of black volcanic ash on the beach, mighty black and golden cliffs, deep caves with whimsical mosaic of the walls inside."
This natural wonder becomes even more colorful in summer, with Atlantic puffin sightings under the midnight sun and the aurora borealis dancing above in the wintertime. Still, it is worth noting that Reynisfjara Beach can be treacherous due to its overpowering sneaker waves. So, when you visit this surreal coastal destination, do not forget to mind the ocean as you marvel at the vibrant scenery.
Pantai Merah, Komodo Island, Indonesia
Pantai Merah (Pink Beach) on Komodo Island is one of the most colorful and unique beaches in the world, making it a real bucket list destination for adventurers and beach lovers alike. As its name suggests, Pantai Merah is a favorite among those who adore the color pink. And thanks to a mixture of white sand and tiny red organisms known as Foraminifera, a rose-colored hue, like something out of a dream, is a natural occurrence. Furthermore, the powdery pink shoreline is surrounded by sparkling turquoise waters and rugged green hills.
According to one happy visitor on Tripadvisor, Pink Beach has "stunning clear, warm waters and the prettiest pale pink sand ... The water changed colour in different depths and looked so gorgeous you would swear it was photoshopped!" Part of the protected Komodo National Park, an UNESCO World Heritage site, this stretch of coastline remains largely untouched by commercial development, so it continues to dazzle.
The enticing waters at Pink Beach are home to vibrant coral reefs and abundant marine life, including schools of brightly-colored tropical fish. Ample wildlife can also be found on land at this national park, including the eye-catching Komodo dragon that gives the island its name. Between the rare pink sand, dramatic natural scenery, and the chance to see beautiful creatures on land and in the water, heading to Pink Beach is an adventure that feels like you have stepped into another world teeming with a rainbow of colors.
Red Sand Beach, Rabida Island, Ecuador
Located in the Galápagos archipelago of Ecuador, Rabida Island is also home to one of the world's most colorful and visually enchanting stretches of beach. Fiery red shorelines, azure waters, lush greenery, and clear skies eagerly await visitors. Still, it is the clay-like coloring of the sand in this area that steals the show, a rare phenomenon caused by the oxidation of iron deposits in volcanic rock.
Accessible only via a guided boat tour, the opportunity to appreciate the vistas of this unique, majestic landscape involves some planning in advance. However, the lucky folks who have seen the natural and vibrant shores of Rabida Island described it as a surreal painting you need to see with your own eyes to believe. "This was my favourite beach in Galápagos ... the scenery was amazing, with bright red sand beaches, and the contrast with lagoons and vegetation," one enchanted traveler raved on Google Reviews.
Rabida Island is also known for its rich biodiversity and wildlife. So, nature lovers can expect to catch glimpses of sea lions, marine iguanas, and just about every type of seabird, from pelicans to blue-footed boobies. Besides being a fabulous spot for bird nesting colonies, the shallow waters just off the coast overflow with colorful fish, sea turtles, and even a few species of reef sharks. A truly gorgeous haven, Rabida Island is pristine and virtually uninhabited, which only adds to its overall visual appeal and otherworldly vibes.
Pink Sands Beach, Harbour Island, Bahamas
Like other tinted shores of the same shade, Pink Sands Beach on Harbour Island in the Bahamas gets its coloring from the red shells of foraminifera mixing with the otherwise white sands in the area. On Harbour Island, this process creates an almost blush-like coastline. A perk of visiting this beach (for American adventurers) is that you don't have to spend days traveling through several time zones or taking multiple flights to see it.
Pink Sands Beach is over 3 miles long and can be found on Harbour Island's eastern coast. It is popular among tourists due to its aesthetic appeal and available recreation, though the vibrancy of the sand appears to vary. "A world class beach and not to be missed (although I personally found it overrated vs all the comments about it — the pinkness is overstated vs what I saw)," a visitor noted on Tripadvisor. "If you value privacy, make sure you get past the resort section and up to the section where all the houses are."
So, whether you want to appreciate the uncanny colored sand underfoot or try out snorkeling for the first time in the Caribbean Sea, you can find it on Harbour Island. There are even lovely views of the colonial-style architecture of the Bahamas in the form of different pastel-colored cottages. And despite being a favorite for both locals and travelers, this vast stretch of shoreline remains relatively uncrowded, making it an accessible and colorful experience from start to finish.
Papakōlea Beach, Hawaii, United States
Situated on the Big Island of Hawaii, Papakōlea Beach stands out for its rare green sand. The shoreline and towering dunes are an intriguing shade of olive because of a volcanic eruption over 50,000 years ago, depositing a mineral known as olivine. Over time, the waves broke down the lava, but the olivine remained due to its heavier weight, and the tiny greenish particles scattered about to give the sand its color. Only a few beaches in the world have green shores, making Papakōlea Beach one of the planet's most extraordinary stretches of sand.
However, it takes some effort to get to Papakōlea Beach. Prospective beachgoers must embark on an adventure that involves trekking across rugged terrain, passing several lava fields, and hiking roughly 2.5 miles before arriving at this semi-remote yet colorful spot. Once at Papakōlea Beach, the panoramic vistas of green sand, black lava rocks, and nearby turquoise waters are simply breathtaking. Or, as one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, "The green sand is cool and unique but the cliffs that come with it create an indescribable picture." Besides standing in awe of this beach, visitors are allowed to swim, but the current can be strong, so exercising caution is definitely advised.
Ramla Bay Beach, Gozo, Malta
If you are searching for a colorful seaside haven brimming with history, then Ramla Bay Beach on the northern coast of Gozo, Malta, is for you. Ramla Bay is revered for its unique reddish-golden sand, which exists due to the high iron content in the surrounding limestone. The shimmering waters of the Mediterranean Sea, distant ancient ruins, and two-tone pillars of limestone all pair exceptionally well with this shade. Additionally, countless reviews suggest that the beach offers some of the most spectacular sunset vistas in Europe.
The surrounding area also has a lush, fertile valley, scenic cliffs, and pockets of local flora, further enhancing its visual charm and adding to the beach's color palette. A previous visitors highlighted on Google Reviews that Ramla Bay "is well preserved and rather wild ... has a reddish color and it is quite beautiful." And for those history buffs, Ramla Bay feels like a secret archaeological site, as there are ancient Roman ruins buried beneath the sands and fascinating remnants from the time of the Knights of St. John. Not only do these literal historical layers add depth and intrigue to your scenic visit, but they also provide beachgoers with a sense of connection to this area's long and storied past. Ramla Bay is a culturally rich destination that is accessible, family-friendly, and equipped with all the amenities one would want for a beautiful day at the beach.
Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Island, Australia
This pristine paradise might have dazzling white sand, but Australia's Whitehaven Beach still showcases a range of colors. An interesting fact about the sand is that it's nearly 100% silica (a silicon and oxygen compound), which gives this shoreline its brilliance and ability to stay cool even on the hottest days. When these white sands contrast with the surrounding azure waters, shades of green from the mountainous national park, and the color-rich Great Barrier Reef, the blending of hues is beyond remarkable. "If you love beaches, you have to put this one on your list!" a Tripadvisor user shared. "Pictures don't even do it justice. The colors you see are exquisite!"
Whitehaven Beach also has a special feature called Hill Inlet that makes it one of the top-photographed spots around the globe. Hill Inlet is a section of the beach where the tide creates a swirl-like pattern of white sand and blue waters. Of course, this occurrence is best captured from above, but it's still incredible at ground level. Constantly changing with the tide, these colorful displays by Mother Nature are rarely ever the same, making each trip unique. Unfortunately, Whitehaven Beach is a remote spot that can only be reached via boat, seaplane, or helicopter, so plan accordingly. But with so many people raving about this one and adding it to their bucket list, you can bet this visually alluring place with its dream-like vibes is worth the journey.
Pfeiffer Beach, California, United States
The state of California has more than a few colorful beaches that are extremely rare, which everyone should visit at least once in their lives. But if you want to marvel at shades of sand you didn't think were possible, then you need to head on over to Pfeiffer Beach in Big Sur. Visitors will find an interesting scene — a gorgeous beach with purple sand. The exquisite coloring that adorns the shoreline comes from manganese garnet particles that were once found in the surrounding cliffs. Over time and with each rainfall, the beach becomes an even more vibrant shade of purple. As a result, Pfeiffer Beach is truly in a league of its own thanks to this natural process that even creates patterns and distinct streaks.
This sandy spot in Big Sur is also home to dramatic, earthy-colored rock formations, including the renowned Keyhole Arch, which offers a fantastic vantage point of the purple sand beach below and the dark blue Pacific waters. Many visitors deemed a trip to Pfeiffer Beach a truly ethereal experience, especially during an iconic sunset when the amethyst-hued terrain "almost looked like fairy dust," as an individual shared in a writeup for California's Monterey County tourism site. Even for daytime beachgoers, the painted shoreline is still captivating. All in all, Pfeiffer Beach is fairly secluded and, therefore, provides ample opportunities to soak up this grand landscape in all its brilliant hues of purple, pink, blue, and more while enjoying some quiet reflection.
Glass Beach, California, United States
At Glass Beach in Fort Bragg, California, the shoreline glistens with a range of colors due to the amount of sea glass. And even though this beautiful beach with its assortment of shades used to be a city dump filled with empty bottles, one look at this amazing place now and it is next to impossible to tell. Many of those who have caught a glimpse of this destination highly recommend visiting, despite the fact that the spot doesn't have the abundance of glass that it used to. "Tons to see and explore. Yes it not what it once was due to the popularity but still beautiful," wrote a previous visitor on Tripadvisor. "Flowers and prairie dogs and rocks and glass and wildlife."
A part of MacKerricher State Park and protected by California State Parks, Glass Beach is considered a natural wonder since the ocean was mainly responsible for turning people's discarded glass into small, smooth pebbles the come in a variety of colors, including green, white, brown, and even rare shades like red, blue, and lavender, that dazzle and dance in the sunlight. And with its scattered tide pools, thriving marine life, ocean views, and cliffs in the background, this beach showcases nature's ability to reclaim and repair, all while demonstrating that Glass Beach is so much more than a recycled paradise in technicolor. It is worth noting that taking the sea glass home is prohibited (though that hasn't stopped many people, to the beach's detriment), so remember to look and appreciate, but don't touch.
Methodology
After completing a thorough review process, which included drawing on a wide range of reputable travel sources and factoring in firsthand traveler reviews, the above colorful beaches were selected. With a multi-faceted approach in mind, we focused on destinations that were distinct and visually appealing. From evaluating the overall beauty of the sand, water, and surrounding landscape to considering color contrasts and the overall aesthetic of the environment, a handful of color-rich coastlines stood out. And, upon taking an even closer look, we were able to assess these beaches' physical characteristics, the rarity of their sand composition, and the natural occurrences that contribute to their distinctiveness. By combining these elements, we made sure that only the most exceptional beaches were selected for this list.