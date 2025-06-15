Minnesota's Under-The-Radar City Mixes Campus Vibes, Artistic Charm, And A Classic Midwest Feel

While most folks are familiar with the city of Fargo (thanks to the iconic movie by the Coen brothers), few people know about its smaller neighbor — Moorhead. Located across the border, Moorhead is the largest city in northwest Minnesota. It's home to a laid-back, distinctly Midwestern vibe, with the Red River cutting through the western edge of town and plenty of farmland separating it from everything but Fargo. Look a bit closer, however, and you'll discover Moorhead is hiding a wealth of unique attractions. From multiple college campuses and cozy restaurants to the Hjemkomst Center and an expansive walking path along the river, there's plenty to discover in the far reaches of Minnesota.

Moorhead sits at about the same latitude as an underrated city on Lake Superior's stunning shores. It shares a lot in common with this eastern Minnesota destination — including chilly winters, a tight-knit community, and a shocking number of amenities despite its relatively small size. And while it might seem like Moorhead is at the forgotten end of the United States, it's just minutes from the Hector International Airport in Fargo, making it an easy place to reach. If you're looking for solitude, consider braving the elements and visiting in the winter months, when the landscape is shrouded in snowfall and tourists are scarce. Summer travelers, meanwhile, will benefit from plenty of sunshine and an abundance of ways to spend their time in the North Star State.