Minnesota's Under-The-Radar City Mixes Campus Vibes, Artistic Charm, And A Classic Midwest Feel
While most folks are familiar with the city of Fargo (thanks to the iconic movie by the Coen brothers), few people know about its smaller neighbor — Moorhead. Located across the border, Moorhead is the largest city in northwest Minnesota. It's home to a laid-back, distinctly Midwestern vibe, with the Red River cutting through the western edge of town and plenty of farmland separating it from everything but Fargo. Look a bit closer, however, and you'll discover Moorhead is hiding a wealth of unique attractions. From multiple college campuses and cozy restaurants to the Hjemkomst Center and an expansive walking path along the river, there's plenty to discover in the far reaches of Minnesota.
Moorhead sits at about the same latitude as an underrated city on Lake Superior's stunning shores. It shares a lot in common with this eastern Minnesota destination — including chilly winters, a tight-knit community, and a shocking number of amenities despite its relatively small size. And while it might seem like Moorhead is at the forgotten end of the United States, it's just minutes from the Hector International Airport in Fargo, making it an easy place to reach. If you're looking for solitude, consider braving the elements and visiting in the winter months, when the landscape is shrouded in snowfall and tourists are scarce. Summer travelers, meanwhile, will benefit from plenty of sunshine and an abundance of ways to spend their time in the North Star State.
Museums and The Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead
Both Concordia College and Minnesota State University Moorhead call this town home, giving you two beautiful campuses to explore. When you're not roaming their many green spaces, you'll find the historic Comstock House located right between them on 8th Street. Solomon G. Comstock lived in the Victorian-era building during the early years of Moorhead, and he played an integral role in shaping it into the town it is today. Tours are available that'll highlight the many striking architectural features of the home while also detailing the role Comstock and his family played in growing Moorhead. Along Main Avenue, you'll find the Rouke Art Gallery and Museum. Housed in a former post office dating back to 1915, this free museum features rotating and permanent exhibits celebrating artists from the Fargo-Moorhead area and abroad.
The Hjemkomst Center is another must-visit while in town. Tucked into a bend of the Red River, it's here you'll find the towering Hopperstad Stave Church — a replica of an iconic church found in Vik, Norway. You'll also get to dive into all sorts of Scandinavian-themed exhibits, including a chance to see the Hjemkomst Viking ship replica, view a variety of historic portraits, and discover how residents of Clay County harvested food from the rugged landscape. It's very similar to a museum found in an under-the-radar North Dakota city with Scandinavian roots, so give it a look if you're seeking a historical day in Moorhead.
Planning your trip to Moorhead
While Moorhead offers year-round activities, you'll need to be quite hardy to visit in the winter months. It's not uncommon for temperatures to dip below zero, and you can go weeks with temps that never climb above freezing. If you're up for the cold, however, you'll find plenty of chances to cross-country ski, seasonal Frostival events to celebrate the winter like a local, and hotel prices that are steeply discounted. Give it a look if you think you can put up with chilly temps and early sunsets.
Regardless of when you visit, you'll find affordable and comfortable accommodations at Bison Plains Lodge. Just a few miles from Hector International Airport and a quick drive to the best attractions in Moorhead, it's an excellent spot for budget-conscious travelers. For more luxurious accommodations, consider looking across Red River into Fargo.
When you're ready for a meal, head over to Rustica. Located on Main Avenue, the rustic-chic eatery serves innovative American dishes in an elevated tavern environment. It's housed inside the historic 1898 Kassenborg Block building at the western tip of town — and if you feel the need to burn off some calories after your meal, it's just steps from the Moorhead Viking Ship Park Bike Trail along the Red River. Of course, you're also right next to North Dakota's largest city and its walkable downtown, so consider spending some time across the border during your adventure up north.