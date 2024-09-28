Chase Fall Foliage In This Underrated Minnesota City On Lake Superior's Stunning Shores

When there's a slight chill in the air and pumpkin spice lattes are back on the menu at your local coffee shop, it can only mean one thing — fall is here, and it's time to go outside and enjoy the changing leaves. While it's true that many of the best places for taking in fall foliage are on the East Coast, there are also plenty of lesser-known but just-as-gorgeous leaf-peeping spots all across America. And, in the category of underrated fall destinations, Duluth stands out as one of the best. As a charming but quaint Minnesota city located on the banks of Lake Superior, Duluth is already a thriving travel spot that's filled with plenty of hiking trails, restaurants, and breweries to explore.

However, what makes Duluth the perfect place to chase the fall foliage is that, despite being a city, it's full of nature. In fact, Duluth contains over 100 parks and green spaces, some of which (like Lincoln Park) cover multi-acre areas. This means that you can easily enjoy the beauty of the state's fall sights while walking around and exploring, and you don't even need to leave the city to enjoy it. Because Duluth is pretty far north, the leaves in the city tend to turn early, usually peaking sometime from mid-September to early October. So, if you plan a visit during this period, what should you do and see to get the most out of your visit?