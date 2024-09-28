Chase Fall Foliage In This Underrated Minnesota City On Lake Superior's Stunning Shores
When there's a slight chill in the air and pumpkin spice lattes are back on the menu at your local coffee shop, it can only mean one thing — fall is here, and it's time to go outside and enjoy the changing leaves. While it's true that many of the best places for taking in fall foliage are on the East Coast, there are also plenty of lesser-known but just-as-gorgeous leaf-peeping spots all across America. And, in the category of underrated fall destinations, Duluth stands out as one of the best. As a charming but quaint Minnesota city located on the banks of Lake Superior, Duluth is already a thriving travel spot that's filled with plenty of hiking trails, restaurants, and breweries to explore.
However, what makes Duluth the perfect place to chase the fall foliage is that, despite being a city, it's full of nature. In fact, Duluth contains over 100 parks and green spaces, some of which (like Lincoln Park) cover multi-acre areas. This means that you can easily enjoy the beauty of the state's fall sights while walking around and exploring, and you don't even need to leave the city to enjoy it. Because Duluth is pretty far north, the leaves in the city tend to turn early, usually peaking sometime from mid-September to early October. So, if you plan a visit during this period, what should you do and see to get the most out of your visit?
How to see the best of fall foliage in Duluth
Getting the best fall foliage views in Duluth begins with finding the parks with the best views, and one way to do this is to get up high at Enger Tower. Located above Duluth's West End, Enger Park's castle-like stone tower is a great place to take in the city's fall foliage. According to one reviewer on TripAdvisor, "the walk up to the top of the tower may be tiring for some but the views are worth it especially of the Duluth harbor, Canal Park, Ore Docks, St. Louis River, and of course Lake Superior." After you enjoy the beautiful red leaves at Enger Park, you can stop by the famous Glensheen Mansion, which is a historic Duluth spot that has incredible fall foliage and is only a 12 to 14-minute drive away. The entrance fee for the mansion is $5.
If you have the time, make sure to check out some of the city's waterfalls as well. They are particularly beautiful in autumn and can be found in multiple places around Duluth, including Chester Park, Congdon Park, Lester Park, and Lincoln Park. To get sweeping views of the city in the fall, you can also head out on the water by signing up for a Lake Superior dinner cruise or renting a boat and heading out to explore yourself. If you prefer to experience a stunning aerial view of the city, you can take a helicopter tour, which will run you anywhere between $100 and $380 per person, depending on how long you would like the tour to be.
Other great fall activities in Duluth
If you are looking to get slightly outside of the city and take in the gorgeous nature of Northeast Minnesota, you can take a drive up the North Shore Scenic Highway. Along the way, you can stop at the picturesque Split Rock Lighthouse, which is located inside of Minnesota State Park and offers breathtaking views of Lake Superior. One Redditor on r/duluth recommended that people traveling the North Shore Scenic Highway also "ride the Gondola at Lutsen Mountain and enjoy some of the scenic views from the top of Moose Mountain." On the way back, you can also stop at Gooseberry Fall State Park for some incredible hikes and waterfalls. The same Redditor also recommended travelers make a pit stop at "Castle Danger [Brewery] on your way back and have a Maple Märzen beer," which is brewed with local maple syrup.
Travelers who are willing to drive a bit further can also make the two-hour and 30-minute journey up to Voyageurs National Park, an attraction Samantha Brown says is criminally underrated. There, you can kayak around the islands of Lake Superior and take in the stars at night at this Dark Sky location. Voyageurs is Minnesota's only national park and is a great place from which you can take in the quiet beauty of fall in this northern state.