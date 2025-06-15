Borrow This Rule From The Hiking Community And Only Buy Shoes For Sightseeing At This One Time Of Day

Whether you're headed to Iceland to hit up one of the best hikes in Europe or you're an experienced hiker gearing up to trek one of the trails at a U.S. National Park, one thing is for certain: You'll need to have the proper footwear. Nothing is more frustrating than buying an item that doesn't fit properly after you've left the store. Typically, when it comes to shoes, most people try them on for sizing; however, when it comes to hiking boots — or most athletic shoes, for that matter — certain times of day will give you the most accurate fit for your foot.

As many avid hikers will tell you, including Redditor u/DestructablePinata, it is best to try on your hiking boots after you've been on your feet a while. "Try boots and shoes on at the end of the day when your feet are most swollen ... That will give you the best fit," they advised. Throughout the day, the more you walk, the more your feet will swell, and they can even grow in size. Since hiking can be a strenuous activity and requires comfortable footwear, you'll want to make sure that you are trying on shoes when your feet are at their largest, so that when they do swell on the trail, you'll still have peak comfort. This also means, for those who have "half" sizes who must decide whether to size up or down, always size up.