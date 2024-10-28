A Long, Iconic Trail In Iceland Is Widely Recognized As One Of The Best Hikes In Europe

Iceland is renowned for its otherworldly landscapes and unspoiled nature. Visitors flock to the Land of Fire and Ice to take in roaring waterfalls, geothermal wonders, striking glaciers, and the awe-inspiring Northern Lights. While most opt to bask in the Tiffany blue waters of the Blue Lagoon, the scenic landscapes of the Golden Circle, and other destinations you shouldn't miss on your vacation to Iceland, the country is best appreciated on foot.

For adventure enthusiasts, the island is home to incredible hikes. From trekking around the formidable Vatnajökull Glacier to traversing the moss-covered peaks overlooking the turquoise Langisjór Lake, Iceland is a hiking junkie's paradise. For the ultimate taste of the Icelandic wilderness, check out the Laugavegur Trail. Located in the Southern Highlands about three hours from Reykjavík, the Laugavegur Trail is widely regarded as one of the best hikes in Europe. This 32.4-mile trek takes travelers across rainbow-striped rhyolite mountains, steaming thermal pools, glistening glaciers, lava fields, and carpets of emerald-green moss.

The Laugavegur Trail is typically completed over two to four days while camping or staying in mountain huts between Landmannalaugar and Thórsmörk. Due to snowfall and unpredictable weather conditions, the track is only open during the summer months of June and September, coinciding with the best time to visit Iceland. Hiking is recommended in July or August for optimal conditions. Experienced campers are welcome to carry their gear and pitch a tent for the night at the designated campgrounds. The route also features several mountain huts with beds, a kitchen, and bathroom facilities. These are slightly more expensive and sell out quickly (make sure to book in advance) but provide better protection from the elements.

