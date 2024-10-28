A Long, Iconic Trail In Iceland Is Widely Recognized As One Of The Best Hikes In Europe
Iceland is renowned for its otherworldly landscapes and unspoiled nature. Visitors flock to the Land of Fire and Ice to take in roaring waterfalls, geothermal wonders, striking glaciers, and the awe-inspiring Northern Lights. While most opt to bask in the Tiffany blue waters of the Blue Lagoon, the scenic landscapes of the Golden Circle, and other destinations you shouldn't miss on your vacation to Iceland, the country is best appreciated on foot.
For adventure enthusiasts, the island is home to incredible hikes. From trekking around the formidable Vatnajökull Glacier to traversing the moss-covered peaks overlooking the turquoise Langisjór Lake, Iceland is a hiking junkie's paradise. For the ultimate taste of the Icelandic wilderness, check out the Laugavegur Trail. Located in the Southern Highlands about three hours from Reykjavík, the Laugavegur Trail is widely regarded as one of the best hikes in Europe. This 32.4-mile trek takes travelers across rainbow-striped rhyolite mountains, steaming thermal pools, glistening glaciers, lava fields, and carpets of emerald-green moss.
The Laugavegur Trail is typically completed over two to four days while camping or staying in mountain huts between Landmannalaugar and Thórsmörk. Due to snowfall and unpredictable weather conditions, the track is only open during the summer months of June and September, coinciding with the best time to visit Iceland. Hiking is recommended in July or August for optimal conditions. Experienced campers are welcome to carry their gear and pitch a tent for the night at the designated campgrounds. The route also features several mountain huts with beds, a kitchen, and bathroom facilities. These are slightly more expensive and sell out quickly (make sure to book in advance) but provide better protection from the elements.
The gorgeous landscape on the Laugavegur Trail
The Laugavegur Trail begins in Landmannalaugar, renowned for its multicolored mountains formed by volcanic activity. Before starting your hike, take a dip in the soothing hot springs near the mountain hut. The first 7.5 miles are challenging but jaw-droppingly scenic. Hikers follow the trail through rhyolite mountains and past steaming thermal vents up the snow-covered Hrafntinnusker, the trail's highest point at 3,504 feet. It's all downhill from here, following the trail 7.5 miles to Álftavatn. Along the way, enjoy panoramic views of the glittering Tindfjallajökull, Eyjafjallajökull, and Mýrdalsjökull glaciers. Spend the night sleeping in a tent or mountain hut on the shores of Álftavatn Lake, whose waters glisten under the Icelandic sun.
The journey continues another 9.5 miles to Emstrur, crossing a glacial stream and trekking across rock-strewn lava fields dotted with verdant conical hills. Extra energetic hikers should explore the Markarfljótsgljúfur Canyon, just a 2.6-mile loop from the campground. The gorge's soaring obsidian walls are coated in vivid green moss, divided by the snaking slate gray Markarfljót River below. The final stretch of this epic tramp takes hikers 9.5 miles further to Thórsmörk (Thor's Valley). According to legend, the Norse god Thor struck down his hammer, creating this richly forested valley surrounded by glaciers. After hiking across desolate lunar landscapes, the swaying birch trees and carpets of moss are like entering another world. Treat yourself to an ice-cold beer at the Langidalur campground to celebrate completing one of the most epic hiking trails in the world.
Waterfalls and glacial lagoons on Iceland's southern coast
From Thórsmörk, there are several exceptional shorter hikes, like the 15-mile Fimmvörðuháls trail. This epic trek takes hikers past the Magni and Móði craters, created after the 2010 volcanic eruption of Eyjafjallajökull. The trail follows the same striking volcanic, mossy landscape as the Laugavegur Trail, winding along the Skógá River. Revel in the beauty of over 25 roaring waterfalls before finishing at Skógafoss. These thundering falls are some of the most impressive in Iceland, where water drops from nearly 196 feet, creating evanescent rainbows.
Combine your journey along the Laugavegur Trail with other natural wonders along Iceland's southern coast. Take a guided tour of the Sólheimajökull Glacier, led by an expert guide with helmets, crampons, and ice axes for safety. Revel in the celestial blues of this ancient ice mass while exploring ice caves and crevasses. Stroll the shoreline of the wondrous Jökulsárlón Glacial Lagoon, whose glassy azure waters are punctuated by floating, crystal-like icebergs. Formed by the melting Breiðamerkurjökull glacier, the idyllic landscape is famously populated by playful seals. The mouth of the lagoon features the iconic Diamond Beach, where icebergs glitter on jet-black sand as if they were diamonds in the sun. To round out your visit to the gorgeous Iceland, check out Akureyri, an overlooked gem with fewer crowds than Reykjavík.