One European Country's New Airline Rule Could Fine Passengers For Grabbing Their Bags Too Early On The Plane

We've all done it. You're in a rush to get to your destination, and before the plane has fully docked, you've taken your seatbelt off, stood up, and started for the overhead compartment. While passengers are instructed not to move from their seats until the plane has stopped moving on all commercial airlines, doing so won't necessarily have any consequences on most flights. Türkiye, however, has just made this move officially punishable, threatening to report and fine passengers who stand prematurely.

Enacted to prevent passengers from posing unnecessary risk to others on the plane, local carrier Turkish Airlines has updated its announcement upon landing to notify that any passengers "who do not comply with the rules will be reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation through a Disruptive Passenger Report, and an administrative fine will be imposed" (via Euronews).

That said, although Turkish media outlets have reported fines of around $70 for going against the new regulations, no official guidance from the agency has been released. Nonetheless, travelers flying into the country soon should be mindful of the new policy — which could be especially problematic for anyone rushing to their next destination or travelers who don't want to deal with missing a connecting flight because of a delay.