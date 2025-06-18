The Crowd-Free Bahamas Island That's A Total Paradise Of Clear Water, Sandbars, And Famous Attractions

When you're planning the perfect tropical getaway, the Bahamas often comes to mind. This island country is home to some of the best beaches in the Caribbean, but those aren't all on one island. The Bahamas actually consists of 700 islands and cays, 365 of which are in the Exumas. This is often where visitors can find a secluded paradise that offers a totally different vibe than what they'll find on the Bahamas' most well-known island, Nassau.

One island that is a must-visit in the Exumas is Staniel Cay. Consisting of 2 square miles and fewer than 90 full-time residents, you may think there's nothing to do here. And, if you're looking for streets lined with high-end boutiques and big resorts, this isn't your place. However, if you're hoping for crowd-free beaches, clear blue water, and access to some of the most unique things to do in the Bahamas (including swimming with pigs), you may want to consider visiting.

Staniel Cay isn't the easiest place to travel to in the Bahamas, but you can still get there by plane or boat. At the time of writing, there are flights available from Nassau on Flamingo Air and Titan Air. Alternatively, if you're coming from Florida, you can book with Maker's Air and fly directly from Fort Lauderdale. That said, you'll likely find more flights from Fort Lauderdale if you choose to fly to Great Exuma. From there, you can then book a boat tour that will take you to Staniel Cay.