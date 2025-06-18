The Crowd-Free Bahamas Island That's A Total Paradise Of Clear Water, Sandbars, And Famous Attractions
When you're planning the perfect tropical getaway, the Bahamas often comes to mind. This island country is home to some of the best beaches in the Caribbean, but those aren't all on one island. The Bahamas actually consists of 700 islands and cays, 365 of which are in the Exumas. This is often where visitors can find a secluded paradise that offers a totally different vibe than what they'll find on the Bahamas' most well-known island, Nassau.
One island that is a must-visit in the Exumas is Staniel Cay. Consisting of 2 square miles and fewer than 90 full-time residents, you may think there's nothing to do here. And, if you're looking for streets lined with high-end boutiques and big resorts, this isn't your place. However, if you're hoping for crowd-free beaches, clear blue water, and access to some of the most unique things to do in the Bahamas (including swimming with pigs), you may want to consider visiting.
Staniel Cay isn't the easiest place to travel to in the Bahamas, but you can still get there by plane or boat. At the time of writing, there are flights available from Nassau on Flamingo Air and Titan Air. Alternatively, if you're coming from Florida, you can book with Maker's Air and fly directly from Fort Lauderdale. That said, you'll likely find more flights from Fort Lauderdale if you choose to fly to Great Exuma. From there, you can then book a boat tour that will take you to Staniel Cay.
What is so special about Staniel Cay
If you picture the perfect island paradise, it probably looks a lot like Staniel Cay. The scenic beauty is one thing that makes this place special, and the clear water and white sand are perfect for a day of relaxing on the beach. Visitors can find sandbars where they can hang out and just take in the serenity and peacefulness of their surroundings.
Staniel Cay is also a great jumping-off point to see several unique attractions nearby. For starters, swimming with pigs is one of the most unique experiences you can have in the Caribbean, and there are boat tours that will take visitors there directly from Staniel Cay. While the pigs get a lot of notoriety in the Exumas, there's more to see there. Some tours also offer other cool stops at places like Thunderball Grotto, where adventurers can pass through an underwater opening and end up in an enclosed area filled with fish. Others also stop at Compass Cay, where visitors can swim with nurse sharks.
Additionally, Allan's Cay is home to the Northern Bahamian Rock Iguanas, and is another great destination that could be included in an itinerary. Snorkelers will enjoy variety of aquatic wildlife in the Exumas, but they'll also have a chance to see another interesting site when they're snorkeling: One of Pablo Escobar's drug planes sitting on the ocean floor. Trips to the wreckage site can be booked from Staniel Cay.
Staying at Staniel Cay Yacht Club
When visitors search for resorts in the Bahamas, they'll quickly see several options for Nassau. However, one of the best travel hacks you need to know if you're visiting the Bahamas is that there are other places to stay besides the capital city. Sure, you can book a day trip to Staniel Cay if you're staying in Nassau, but if you're wanting to experience everything this island paradise has to offer, you'll probably want to book accommodation there so you can stay a few days.
According to Tripadvisor, the Staniel Cay Yacht Club is the most popular place to stay on the island. One review said, "What a great place to visit! Wonderful accommodations that included a boat to run around in, good food, friendly staff and the water is the clearest I have ever seen."
Along with that, the Staniel Cay Yacht Club also has waterfront bungalows available for rent. Alternatively, you can also book your own yacht. Food-wise, there is a restaurant on-site at the yacht club. If a private lunch on a sandbar sounds better you can book that through them as well. For even more luxury, there's also a package that includes three meals per day and a boat. You really can't go wrong with any of the options since you'll be waking up in paradise!