The 'Sportfishing Capital Of The World' Is A Florida Keys Village With Beaches And Boutique Resorts

Driving along the Overseas Highway through the Florida Keys, you quickly realize that each community along the way has its thing. First, Key Largo — the "Diving Capital of the World." Then, not to be outdone, there is Islamorada, the "Sportfish Capital of the World." It's a spot where anglers flock from all over the globe to try their hand far offshore for marlin, sailfish, and mahi-mahi, as well as to the backcountry for flats fishing, targeting tarpon, bonefish, and snook. It seems that in this town, there are as many different kinds of fishing and things to catch as there are islands in the Keys.

But it's a unique place for several reasons. The town's official name is Islamorada, Village of Islands, because the incorporated area includes several neighboring keys. But to locals, Islamorada (or Isla, as they say there) refers to the cozy village located on Upper Matecumbe Key, between Mile Markers 79 and 83 — one of the best islands in Florida. It's a close-knit small town, but also a spot full of beautiful resorts that range from exclusive enclaves to larger beachfront hotels.

Thanks to its beautiful beachside resorts, extensive dining options, and laid-back island small-town vibe, Isla is preferred by many experienced Keys travelers to the busier islands like Key West or Marathon. It has a hint of the Old Florida that so many come here to seek, and if you're seeking time on or beside the water, whether it's casting a line, paddling a kayak, or lounging in the sand at a beach resort, it's hard to beat Islamorada.